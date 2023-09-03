Joe Gatto Reconciles with Wife Bessy Following 2022 Split: 'I’m Happy and Hopeful'

The 'Impractical Jokers' comedian announced last year that he and his wife had "decided to amicably part ways"

Jenny Haward
Published on September 3, 2023
Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, are back together. 

The couple, who married in 2013 and announced they had separated in 2022, are now reconciled, Joe, 47, announced in an Instagram post on Saturday. 

Alongside a photograph of the pair smiling together on a beach, the Impractical Jokers comedian reflected on their relationship and said that “with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart” he and Bessy, 41, have reunited.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured,” Joe began his caption.

“But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade," he continued. "And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs.”


Joe's heartfelt post concluded with a sweet message directly to his wife: “Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

Representatives for Joe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment. 

Back in January 2022, the comedian shared a post on Instagram, in which he announced that he would be leaving his popular truTV hidden camera television series and that he and his wife had "decided to amicably part ways." 

"So now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he wrote at the time. 

Joe Gatto Reconciles With Wife Lindsay After 2022 Split
Bessy Gatto and Joe Gatto attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Earlier this week, Bessy shared her own post on Instagram, where she discussed the couple's relationship and wrote that she would not change anything they have experienced.

"On my 13th anniversary of moving to New York, and taking a chance on love, and only a few days away from our 10 year wedding anniversary, I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad. At the end, I would not change a single thing," she wrote, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Joe.

"Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be. And I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life. I have never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now. On our wedding day, I thought I loved you more than I could ever love you," Bessy continued.

"Right now I see that that was not true, I love you more now. Seeing the kind of dad that you are, the patience and kindness that you show, the joy that you bring to us, that is the truest love I have felt. The laughter, the tears, the ups and downs, the sacrifices and forgiveness that we have gone through, all of those things have brought us to where we are today," she added.

Bessy concluded her post by looking to the future, writing that she "can’t wait to go on more adventures with our kids, save more animals, and spend more time with our amazing friends and family. Here’s to us going from being babies, to having our first baby Cannoli, to having our human babies, and everything in between."

Following the split, the estranged couple continued to publicly support each other. In February 2022, both Joe and Bessy shared a video on Instagram of the comedian sharing the stage with his children at his comedy show in New York — which was filmed by Bessy.

The couple's children, Remington "Remo" and Milana, joined their father on stage as he was met with applause. When the end of the show came, Remo appeared to not want to leave the stage and the cheering crowd, though he was eventually ushered off by his big sister.

"That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage," Bessy wrote in the caption of the video, while Joe shared the same clip to his own Instagram account with a sweet note.

 "Loved to be able to bring my kids to work It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans," he wrote.

"And thanks to all the great folks at the Paramount theater for having me," Joe added. "Can't wait to come back."

