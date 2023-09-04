'Immobilized' Pickup Truck Driver Rescued 5 Days After Car Found at Bottom of 100-Foot Ravine

Authorities said the driver had been trapped inside the car since Tuesday

By
Brian Brant
Published on September 4, 2023 11:12AM EDT
Kern County fire department sheep's trail rescue 09 02 23
Photo:

Kern County Fire Department/Twitter

An injured pickup truck driver was rescued nearly five days after his car was found at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine in Southern California on Saturday, authorities said. 

The Kern County Fire Department said rescue crews responded after receiving a report just before 11 a.m. of a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine off Comanche Point Road between Arvin and Stallion Springs.

"When KCFD Engine 48 and Patrol 48 arrived on scene they found a badly damaged pickup truck and one occupant at the bottom of a [100-foot] cliff," the department said.

A firefighter was lowered by rope into the ravine to check on the crash and found the driver "immobilized" and trapped there since the wreck on Tuesday, per KCFD.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash. The victim's identity has not been released at this time. 

Rescue crews then worked to bring the man out of the ravine.

"Three more firefighters were then lowered, by a team of firefighters and equipment from KCFD's USAR 47, to secure the patient in a stokes basket before raising the patient to safety," the department said.

Video of the rescue shows firefighters bringing the driver up the ravine and to safety, according to the department's Instagram.

The department said the motorist was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and then airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The rescue involved a total of 21 people, including four engines, six patrols, and one urban search and rescue team.

The extent of his injuries and his condition remain unclear.

