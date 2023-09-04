Human Interest 'Immobilized' Pickup Truck Driver Rescued 5 Days After Car Found at Bottom of 100-Foot Ravine Authorities said the driver had been trapped inside the car since Tuesday By Brian Brant Brian Brant Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 4, 2023 11:12AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Kern County Fire Department/Twitter An injured pickup truck driver was rescued nearly five days after his car was found at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine in Southern California on Saturday, authorities said. The Kern County Fire Department said rescue crews responded after receiving a report just before 11 a.m. of a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine off Comanche Point Road between Arvin and Stallion Springs. "When KCFD Engine 48 and Patrol 48 arrived on scene they found a badly damaged pickup truck and one occupant at the bottom of a [100-foot] cliff," the department said. A firefighter was lowered by rope into the ravine to check on the crash and found the driver "immobilized" and trapped there since the wreck on Tuesday, per KCFD. 19-Year-Old Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Yet to Be Found: 'We Need to Apply Pressure' It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash. The victim's identity has not been released at this time. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Rescue crews then worked to bring the man out of the ravine. "Three more firefighters were then lowered, by a team of firefighters and equipment from KCFD's USAR 47, to secure the patient in a stokes basket before raising the patient to safety," the department said. 6 Rescued After Hiker Loses Consciousness While Climbing Infamous Trail on Maine Mountain Video of the rescue shows firefighters bringing the driver up the ravine and to safety, according to the department's Instagram. The department said the motorist was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and then airlifted to a nearby hospital. Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff The rescue involved a total of 21 people, including four engines, six patrols, and one urban search and rescue team. The extent of his injuries and his condition remain unclear.