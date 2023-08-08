Missing Mother Found Dead Near Torched SUV as Husband Is Charged with Murder

The husband of a missing Georgia mother who was found dead near a torched SUV has been charged with murder.

On Saturday, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a press conference that Donnell Anderson had been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife Imani Roberson.

Roberson had been missing for nearly three weeks before her body was found on Friday night.

She was last seen by her mother Clarine Andujar-White on July 16 after having dinner at her mother’s Conyers home with her four children. Roberson and two of her children, a 1-month-old and a 3-year-old, then left to go back to her home, while the two other children, ages 9 and 11 according to NBC News, stayed at their grandmother’s house.

Roberson’s mother then reported her missing when she didn’t hear from her the following day, and authorities began an investigation.



Her car was later found torched and in the Atlanta area, authorities said. Her body was discovered by cadaver dogs near where the burnt remains of her SUV had already been found, 24 miles from her home.

Donnell Anderson has been charged with his wife Imani Roberson's murder.

Speaking while surrounded by Roberson’s family, including her mother and father, Levett said while investigating Roberson’s disappearance and searching the home she shared with Anderson and her four children that “it was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani.” Levett also confirmed blood was allegedly found in the home and other areas, though he declined to provide specifics.



Anderson, who was arrested at an apartment in Atlanta, has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

“There could be more charges,” Levett said, adding that the investigation is “still ongoing.”

“I can assure you another arrest will be made,” he continued. “We’re gonna get that individual and any other individuals that could be attached to this case in custody if we find out that anyone else is involved.”

Expressing his sympathy to Roberson’s mother and father, the sheriff added, “I promised them that I was going to find Imani and find out who’d done something to Imani and that today we have done.”

Photos provided by Roberson’s family to local NBC News affiliate WXIA appeared to show burnt pieces of her car at the location where it was found, while a video from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera appeared to show the vehicle pulling out of Roberson’s driveway the evening that she went missing.

“When I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong,” Roberson’s mom told the press conference Saturday. “Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated.”

She tearfully added that the family would continue to “care for Imani’s beautiful boys” who are “without a mother.”

Her father said through tears at the press conference, "It’s not the news that we wanted but I’m happy that we can hold them accountable.” He also shared that this is the third child he has lost in the state of Georgia, while Roberson’s mother has now lost four children.

All four of Roberson’s children are safe, according to the authorities, but sheriff Levett told reporters that they will need “a lot of counseling and support.”

He also urged anyone with information that may help in their investigation to come forward.

On Sunday, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared that a candlelight vigil was being held in memory of Roberson on Monday.

“On behalf of Imani Roberson’s Family, we would like to invite the community to a Candlelight Vigil honoring her memory. They are asking that people bring candles and purple or white balloons,” the post read.

