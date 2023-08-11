Imani Roberson's Child Witnessed Missing Mom's Killing, as Husband, Brother-in-Law Face Charges

A judge in Georgia said in court that two of Imani Roberson's four children were present when their mother was killed.

“The 3-year-old audibly heard the incident and that they were also in the vehicle when their mother was being transported out of the county,” Judge Phinia Aten said Wednesday, per WSB-TV.

Meanwhile, Roberson's husband — the father of the 3-year-old and Roberson's 1-month-old — is accused of murdering her, while the murder suspect's brother faces charges on accusations he helped hide her body.



Roberson was first reported missing on July 17, one day after she had dinner at her mother’s Conyers, Ga. home, NBC News reported. She reportedly left in the evening with the 1-month-old and 3-year-old, while her older two children stayed with their grandmother. However, Roberson was unreachable the next day.

Her body was eventually found on Aug. 4 near her torched SUV in South Fulton, about 24 miles from her home, authorities said.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced at a press conference last weekend that Roberson's husband, Donnell Anderson, had been taken into custody.

Anderson faces charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Sheriff Levett told reporters at the time that the public could expect more charges, and on Tuesday, the RCSO announced on its Facebook page that Anderson’s brother, 28-year-old Cedarius Glaze, had been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Investigators alleged in the post that Glaze played a “key role” in the disposal of Roberson’s body. He has been charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body, and arson.

It’s unclear if Glaze has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Donnell Anderson (left) and Cedarius Glaze. ï»¿Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Roberson’s mother told reporters Saturday that when she couldn’t reach Imani, she “knew something was wrong.”

“Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated,” Clarine Andujar-White said.

Roberson’s father, Ronald Acklin, added, "It’s not the news that we wanted but I’m happy that we can hold them accountable.” He noted at the press conference that this is the third child he has lost in the state of Georgia, while Roberson’s mother has now lost four children.

"You shouldn't have anything,” Roberson’s sister, Patience, said to Anderson in court this week, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “You should lose everything. Because that was just out of nowhere for no reason.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Roberson’s four children, all of whom, according to Sheriff Levett, are safe but will need “a lot of counseling and support.”

Authorities have not shared a possible motive for the killing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

