Iman Returns To Bali Spot Where She Honeymooned With David Bowie — See The Pics

The supermodel captioned the throwback photo along with a recent picture with the hashtag, "#BowieForever," on Instagram

By Ronke Idowu-Reeves
Updated on June 6, 2023 10:04 PM
Iman and David Bowie attend(s) BARNEYS NEW YORK Celebrates Iman's CFDA Fashion Icon Award at Barneys on May 20th, 2010 in New York City
Photo:

JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan

Iman is honoring her husband David Bowie by returning to the location where they celebrated their nuptials.

In the first picture of the Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, the 67-year-old beauty and rocker are seen in chest-high water in a pool, holding each other in a loving embrace. Bowie, who died of cancer at age 69 in 2016, is seen cradling Iman’s back as the supermodel lovingly smiles with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

The second photo features Iman sitting alone in the same pool, wearing sunglasses and a black swimsuit while resting her head back. The caption reads, “June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali…January 2023 Bali #BowieForever."


Iman told PEOPLE in 2021 that Bowie practiced chivalry every day during their time together. "He was so kind and such a gentleman," she recalled. "Since the day we met, until the last minute, when we walked down the street, he would never let me walk on the outside. He always moved me to the inside."

To celebrate their special relationship, Iman created a signature fragrance called, Love Memoir, a tribute to their "epic romance" in 2021. The scent contains various notes of fragrances they both loved.

Iman says that crafting the fragrance during the pandemic at the home they shared together in upstate New York was not only cathartic for her but helped her find true healing.

"I found by creating this fragrance, remembering David and being in the house, it just somehow eased my grief," she shared. "And I came through it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He was so instrumental," she told PEOPLE. "As much as I find myself confident, I'm actually very apprehensive of starting things, especially businesses. If David was not in my life, I don't know if I would have had the courage to start Iman Cosmetics — he's fearless in that way. He gave me the courage."

In October 2022, the CARE global advocate revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM Today Show Radio how she thinks of Bowie "every day and every minute."

"I have a necklace I'm wearing under here that has his name on it, [a] designer who is a friend of ours called Hedi Slimane sent me this and I've worn it since that first week after David passed away," she said. "Yeah, I think of him all the time."

She continued, "People said your 'late husband,' I said — don't call my husband 'late,' he's not my late husband, he is my husband and he'll always be."

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way, he is ever present," Iman said at the time, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."

Related Articles
Jeff Lazkani and Chelsea Lazkani attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Who Is Chelsea Lazkani's Husband? All About Jeff Lazkani
Iman Says She Wishes to See Her Husband David Bowie Again 'If There Is an Afterlife': 'That's the One I Want'
Iman Says She Thinks of Husband David Bowie 'Every Day and Every Minute' in Emotional Interview
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
david bowie
David Bowie Museum to Showcase 80,000 'Unique' Items: 'He Didn't Just Make Art, He Was Art!'
Chrishell Stause Dating History
Chrishell Stause's Dating History: From Matthew Morrison to G Flip
iman
Iman Says She'll Never Remarry After David Bowie's Death: 'He's Not My Late Husband, He's My Husband'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Relationship Timeline
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Relationship Timeline
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'A Bronx Tale' at The Marriot Marquis Hotel on December 1, 2016 in New York City.
Amanda Kloots Recalls Her 'Last Trip Ever' with Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'The Most Perfect Days' 
Princess Diana's Niece Shares 'Magical Honeymoon' Photos from the Maldives
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Shares 'Magical Honeymoon' Photos from the Maldives
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Mary Fitzgerald attends the Vivienne Tam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vivienne Tam )
'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Reveals She Had a Miscarriage: 'There's Still Hope'