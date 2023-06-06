Iman is honoring her husband David Bowie by returning to the location where they celebrated their nuptials.

In the first picture of the Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, the 67-year-old beauty and rocker are seen in chest-high water in a pool, holding each other in a loving embrace. Bowie, who died of cancer at age 69 in 2016, is seen cradling Iman’s back as the supermodel lovingly smiles with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

The second photo features Iman sitting alone in the same pool, wearing sunglasses and a black swimsuit while resting her head back. The caption reads, “June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali…January 2023 Bali #BowieForever."



Iman told PEOPLE in 2021 that Bowie practiced chivalry every day during their time together. "He was so kind and such a gentleman," she recalled. "Since the day we met, until the last minute, when we walked down the street, he would never let me walk on the outside. He always moved me to the inside."

To celebrate their special relationship, Iman created a signature fragrance called, Love Memoir, a tribute to their "epic romance" in 2021. The scent contains various notes of fragrances they both loved.

Iman says that crafting the fragrance during the pandemic at the home they shared together in upstate New York was not only cathartic for her but helped her find true healing.

"I found by creating this fragrance, remembering David and being in the house, it just somehow eased my grief," she shared. "And I came through it."

"He was so instrumental," she told PEOPLE. "As much as I find myself confident, I'm actually very apprehensive of starting things, especially businesses. If David was not in my life, I don't know if I would have had the courage to start Iman Cosmetics — he's fearless in that way. He gave me the courage."

In October 2022, the CARE global advocate revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM Today Show Radio how she thinks of Bowie "every day and every minute."

"I have a necklace I'm wearing under here that has his name on it, [a] designer who is a friend of ours called Hedi Slimane sent me this and I've worn it since that first week after David passed away," she said. "Yeah, I think of him all the time."



She continued, "People said your 'late husband,' I said — don't call my husband 'late,' he's not my late husband, he is my husband and he'll always be."

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way, he is ever present," Iman said at the time, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."

