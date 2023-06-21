Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Imagine Dragons Documentary Film Chronicling Their 'One in a Billion' Shot (Exclusive)

Get ready to witness Imagine Dragons like never before.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the trailer for the upcoming Hulu concert documentary film, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, which offers fans a glimpse at the excitement to come.

"Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound," the film's synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, the trailer opens with frontman Dan Reynolds preparing to take the massive stage.

Imagine Dragons. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"I feel like for many years, it was I don't really know who we are. But this tour is the first time that I knew — we are Imagine Dragons," he says, with their hit song "Believer" playing in the background.

Reynolds, 35, adds, "Our goal was to be a self-sustained indie band that could make enough money to pay rent and have good. No idea that it would be this big. That's one in a billion."

The trailer also includes film of the band in their early days, footage from the concert and one-on-one interviews with the band as they open up about their rise to success.

"It's a bigger stage, but nothing's really changed," Daniel Wayne Sermon concludes.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas — which was directed and produced by Matt Eastin — will premiere exclusively on Hulu on July 14.

In September, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album by releasing a repacked version titled Night Visions (Expanded Edition).

Night Visions (Expanded Edition) features all 11 tracks from the original album and nine songs previously released on various deluxe editions, plus demos of "Love of Mine" and "Bubble," two songs recorded during the Night Visions sessions but never shared with listeners

"There are a lot of songs that get left off that are a point of contention amongst the band. We have had many late-night arguments about what makes the record," Reynolds told PEOPLE at the time.

Looking back on the album, which Reynolds said "changed his life forever," allowed the frontman to reflect on some intense personal experiences he was going through at the time of its creation. "It's hard for me to even recall many memories during that time," he explained. "I think I was shell-shocked to the extreme."

Reynolds continued, "I was a Mormon missionary who had just gotten home from the mission and was very lost, losing my own faith and religion and kind of scrambling. Then, suddenly I was married and had a child and was broke."

After tying the knot with fellow musician Aja Volkman in March 2011 and welcoming their first child, now-10-year-old daughter Arrow, in August of the following year, Reynolds said the couple was struggling to make ends meet as Imagine Dragons crafted Night Visions. (Volkman has since announced that she filed for divorce from Reynolds in April.)

"It was like, 'When you have a show, bring the money, and we'll go to Trader Joe's and buy some groceries for the week. And then when I have a show, vice versa,'" he recalled. "It was a scary time and then suddenly, the band just blew up so quickly and it changed everything for me."