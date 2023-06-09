Illinois Worker Finds 3 Severed Heads at His Desk After Job Complaints

"At first I was confused," Dale Wheatley tells PEOPLE. "My boss walked by, and I asked him why the heads were at my desk"

By Hilary Shenfeld
Updated on June 9, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Dale Wheatley, who performs deliveries for the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, holds a news conference at the law office of Fish Potter Bolanos on June 6, 2023, in Chicago.
Dale Wheatley. Photo:

Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

A worker at a Chicago company that distributes human body parts for medical research says someone left three severed heads next to his desk in a macabre act of retaliation after he complained about the condition of donor bodies.

Dale Wheatley, the transportation coordinator for the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, filed a police report after discovering the three disembodied heads sitting on a blue plastic storage tub by his desk.

"At first I was confused," Wheatley tells PEOPLE. "My boss walked by, and I asked him why the heads were at my desk. He said they need to get back with their bodies so we can send them to cremation."

Wheatley said in his five years at the job, body parts had never before been placed by his desk and normally are kept in designated storage areas before he retrieved them to deliver to medical schools for students to dissect and study. They are later collected, cremated and the ashes are returned to families.

"I asked him why they were at my desk," Wheatley said. "And he said, 'I don't know Dale, there's a lot of strange things going on.'"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Wheatley, 37, also said he found rolled up bunches of smoldering sage throughout the office, which he interpreted as harassment. Some cultures believe burning sage can help reduce negativity.

"I think they were trying to say it's for warding off evil spirits," Wheatley said. "And I was the evil spirit."

The "shocking" experience with the heads followed a complaint by Wheatley last month that donated bodies were not being properly embalmed or stored and as a result, were subject to rotting and mold. Rats had chewed through storage bags and bitten cadavers' feet, according to his attorney, David Fish, and other degradation and decomposition made the bodies unusable or shortened the length of time they can be studied.

"The body goes to waste if it's not properly cared for," Fish tells PEOPLE.

One medical school lab manager contacted the anatomical association to report that some of the donors they received were in such poor condition they couldn't be used. In a message viewed by PEOPLE, the lab manager noted a bug infestation, decomposing tissue on the hands and feet.

William O’Connor, executive vice president of the non-profit company, could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE but the Chicago Tribune reported that he denied that donor bodies were mistreated and said handling body parts is in Wheatley’s job description.

Wheatley, who also lodged complaints with the Cook County Medical Examiner and the Illinois Department of Public Health, wants to see better care taken of the bodies and the work spaces.

"He in general felt the facility needs to be improved," Fish says. "They need to treat the donors with more respect."

Related Articles
Brittany Battaglia, Genesis Silva
Missing Woman's Nearly Decapitated Body Found in a Duffle Bag in Her Boyfriend's Apartment
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun
6-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-Year-Old Sibling Twice After Finding Gun; Child Survives
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Found Dead from Gunshot Wound Was Expecting Baby with Nurse Fiancée: Reports
Qualin Campbell
Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
The Night Before Utah Man Killed Wife & 5 Children, Then Himself, He Recorded Unsettling Conversation
Grace and Christina Farrell, Teen's Dress Saved from House Fire Before Taylor Swift Concert
Firefighters Go Inside Burning Home to Save Teen’s Dress for Taylor Swift Concert: 'Speechless'
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
Greg Newsome II ; Perrion Winfrey
2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed of Jewelry by 6 Masked Men Outside Nightclub
Police respond to fatal shooting at funeral of 10-year-old girl
2 Shot, 1 Killed at Maryland Funeral of 10-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim
Madison Schemitz
Star Softball Player, 17, Paralyzed After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs Her at Florida Restaurant
Springfield missing women
It's Been 31 Years Since the 'Springfield 3' Went Missing — Here's Everything to Know About The Case
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: Incident of Moral Misconduct
S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: 'Incident of Moral Misconduct'