Family Feud Contestant Who Joked He Regretted Marrying Wife Is Convicted of Murdering Her

Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of all charges in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick

By
Published on June 1, 2023 11:07 AM
Rebecca Bliefnick
Rebecca Bliefnick. Photo: Facebook

The former Family Feud contestant who joked on the game show that his biggest mistake was marrying his wife has now been convicted of murdering her.

Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, WGEM, The Independent and USA Today report.

Timothy was charged in March after Rebecca was found shot to death in her Quincy, Ill., home on Feb. 23 after she didn't pick up her kids from school, WGEM reported. The couple was going through a divorce at the time of the slaying and shared three children together.

During the trial, one of Rebecca’s sisters, Sarah Reilly, testified that Rebecca had previously voiced concerns about her estranged husband, according to KHQA-TV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Reilly said Rebecca texted her in Sept. 2021, saying: “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful he will somehow harm me,” the outlet reports.

Timothy and some of his family members were contestants on Family Feud in an episode that aired in 2020 — and he joked about his marriage to Rebecca.

"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked Timothy during the show, FOX News first reported.

"Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do,'" Timothy replied. "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I

Tim Bliefnick
Quincy Police Department

The episode was originally taped in the fall of 2019, according to FOX News.

GoFundMe page has been created for Rebecca's family and three sons. Timothy will be sentenced at a later time.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

