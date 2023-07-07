A Chicago man allegedly fatally shot his wife and young daughter and wounded his son less than two weeks after the wife filed an order of protection against him, according to multiple reports.

Jose Alvarez, 67, of Little Village, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, according to NBC Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times. He has been denied bail.

According ABC 7, Assistant State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said in court that Alvarez’s wife, Karina Gonzalez, obtained an order of protection against her husband on June 21, ABC 7 reports, but the order was not served. Per the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Alvarez with the order, but he was not home at the time.

Gonzalez and the couple’s two children — 15-year-old daughter Daniela Alvarez and an 18-year-old son — temporarily moved out of the family home, but then shortly returned after Alvarez agreed to enter rehab, per ABC 7.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Alvarez accused Gonzalez of cheating on him, ABC 7 reports. Alvarez had a "history of alcohol problems and was verbally abusive to Gonzalez for years," Rodgers claimed, according to the outlet.

After Alvarez’s son told his father to stop or he would call the police, Alvarez allegedly retrieved a gun and shot Gonzalez and Daniela in the living room, Rodgers said, per ABC 7.

The son — who was identified in a GoFundMe as Emmanuel Alvarez — attempted to hide, but Alvarez allegedly shot and wounded him, before Emmanuel ran out of the home.



Gonzalez died at the scene after being shot eight times, according to ABC 7, and Daniela was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, too.

Alvarez is due back in court on July 26. The suspect’s attorney described the case as a “horrible tragedy,” but also reportedly said it was the “family’s choice” to move back in with Alvarez, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

PEOPLE reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for additional comment.

A GoFundMe has been established for Emmanuel to HELP pay for his medical expenses and the funeral and memorial of his mother and sister. As of Friday afternoon, more than $19,000 has been raised.

“Funds are being raised for Emmanuel's recovery and to ease the financial burdens of this nightmare," the fundraiser's description reads. "He is living through the worst days of his life and while he is safe with his immediate needs met in the care of our family, there are many challenges to navigate in the days, months, and years ahead.”

