Riley Keough's Cream Blush, Pamela Anderson's Secret to Glowing Skin, and More Popular Beauty Products Are on Sale

When celebrities aren’t shy about their love for a beauty brand, we make note. Take Pamela Anderson and Riley Keough, for example, both of whom have recently shared they use Ilia Beauty products.

If you have yet to try the brand, or want to restock your favorites, now’s your chance to do so for less. The Ilia Friends & Family sale is running now through Sunday, June 18, and you can get 20 percent off orders of $75 or more by simply using the code THEBIGONE at checkout.

There are dozens of best-sellers to choose from, with prices ranging up to $64, so it won't be hard to dip into that discount. If you’ve never tried the clean beauty line before, we’ve highlighted a few top picks below, including the brand’s highly reviewed mascara and some of the exact products stars use in their makeup routines.

Shop Best Selling Ilia Beauty Products

If you love a multi-purpose product, the cream blush that Riley Keough uses is a good option to add to your cart. The formula is super creamy thanks to hydrating ingredients, like shea butter and avocado oil, and can be used on your cheeks and lips.

It comes in 12 shades that seamlessly swipe on, and the color intensifies as you layer it. One shopper shared, “I never let myself run out of this product… [it] blends beautifully,” while another said, “This product is now a staple in my purse.”

With thousands of five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why people love Ilia’s Limitless Mascara. Not only is it buildable and flake-resistant, but it also lifts and separates lashes with just the right amount of volume.

One reviewer explained, “I love this one, and it's all because of the wand: It spreads out the eyelashes and allows the product to get in the very base.” Another person added, “It’s easy to remove and doesn’t irritate sensitive eyes.”

For those that like a touch of shimmer, this highlighter is the exact one Pamela Anderson keeps in her purse. It comes in two subtle shades — a rose gold and soft gold — both of which are universally flattering. Simply add the buttery-soft, talc-free formula to the high points of your face, and voila!

There are so many good beauty products to choose from Ilia. Keep scrolling to fill your cart until you’ve reached that $75 minimum to save big before it’s too late.

