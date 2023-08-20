Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes

Wearing Ilia's mascara is like wearing false lashes

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Editor-Loved Mascara Is So Lengthening That Shoppers Say It Looks Like 'Lash Extensions' Tout
Photo:

Ilia / People

As much as I love the look of a good set of natural-looking falsies, I can’t stand the feeling of them — nor am I an expert at the application process. After spending one too many formal events with what felt like fuzzy caterpillars crawling along my lash line, I abandoned the practice altogether. 

Only my dream of long, luscious eyelashes didn’t die when I took a break from my falsies collection. I stumbled upon a travel-sized iteration of the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara during one of my many unnecessary trips to Sephora, and it revolutionized my makeup game. I’m not exaggerating when I say I quickly ditched every other mascara brand and invested in a full-size of the After Midnight formula. 

The best-selling mascara, which has already been named a PEOPLE Tested top pick in the clean beauty category, goes above and beyond. The buildable, flake-resistant formula lengthens, lifts, and separates withoutwhile not skipping on volume. It also works to improve your natural eyelashes at the same time with a blend of organic bee and carnauba waxes. 

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

Ilia

As a shopping writer and someone who has been obsessed with mascara since I purchased my very first tube (a Revlon blue hue in the sixth grade), I’ve tried my fair share of products. And personally, nothing has compared to the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara. I get the bold, long-lash look I’ve been coveting since my phase with falsies, but without any of the clumping that similar mascaras have caused. I also love that it never flakes. My under-eye concealer stays crisp and clean, and I’m not forced to swap out my contacts halfway through the day. 

Shoppers agree, too. One Ilia fan wrote that the mascara, which has earned thousands of five-star ratings, “works like magic” to separate their lashes and “goes on perfectly every single time.” Another shopper shared that people thought they got “lash extensions,” while others swore off “drugstore mascara” completely after using the Limitless Lash Mascara.

Reviews also celebrated the product’s sensitive eye-friendly formula, with users writing that it doesn’t make their “eyes burn” even “after long hours of wear.” 

Shop the mascara that ruined me for all other mascaras and pick up a mini travel size while you’re at it. It’s perfect for keeping in your purse for touch-ups. Plus, check out more Ilia favorites below, including an SPF-enriched skin tint, concealer, and highlighting powder.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 - Balos ST3

Ilia

Ilia Perfecting Buff Brush 

Ilia Brushes

Ilia

Ilia Multi-Stick

Ilia Multi-Stick

Ilia

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer 

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer

Ilia

Ilia DayLight Highlighting Powder 

Ilia DayLite Highlighting Powder

Ilia

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Powerful Suction Tout
This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon
Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Statues Turtle with Succulent 7 LED Lights Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting Adds 'Ambiance' to Porches and Patios for as Little as as $18
Zooey Deschanel Beats Headphones Sale tout
Zooey Deschanel Wears These Pink Beats Headphones When She Wants to ‘Chill Out,’ and Now They're on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Dermstore Sale Roundup Tout
Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Ends in 48 Hours — and These 10 Deals Can't Be Missed
Collage of Best Purple Toothpastes
The Best Purple Toothpastes and Formulas of 2023
One-Off: Cooling Gadget Deal Tout
Lightning Deal Alert: This Cooling Pillow That 'Feels Like Magic' Is Just $18 at Amazon
bedsure duvet tout
This Duvet Cover That’s Like Being ‘Wrapped in a Cloud’ Is as Little as $26 at Amazon
Wavytalk hair dryer tout
This Sleek Hair Dryer That Produces ‘Smooth and Soft’ Results Is on Sale for $32 at Amazon Right Now
Best Argireline Serums
The Best Argireline Serums, According to Dermatologists
Vacation Ulta Sale First Person Roundup Tout
The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3
Composite of the PEOPLE Editorsâ Picks: Best Beauty Products July 2023 including yse Body Oil Liquid Glow, PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm, tula brightening serum skin tint sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30, Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour, Beauty of Joseon Revive eye serum, Jet Lag Mask Summer Fridays brand:Summer Fridays, pacifica FUTURE YOUTH Foaming Cleansing Gel, and benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara
Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in July
Four of the best Hyaluronic Acid Serums, each on a different color background, with a People Tested badge.
The 20 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Nordstrom Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Mascara Sale
The Best Mascara for Curled Lashes That We Tested Is on Sale at Nordstrom for Just a Few More Days
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35
Free Lipstick! All the Best National Lipstick Day Deals We've Found So Far Tout
Free Lipstick! All the Best National Lipstick Day Deals We've Found So Far
A Collage of four of the best heatless curlers, each on a different color background.
The 10 Best Heatless Curlers of 2023
Sol de Janeiro sale Tout
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score the Internet’s Favorite Body Cream on Sale
A composite of four of the best facial steamers, each on a different color background.
The 7 Best Facial Steamers of 2023 for a Clear, Hydrated Complexion