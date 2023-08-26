Iggy Azalea Says She Was Not Allowed to Finish Show in Saudi Arabia 'Because of My Pants Splitting'

Iggy Azalea is letting fans know why her recent show in Saudi Arabia was cut short.

On Friday, the rapper, 33, was headlining the e-sports event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City when she split her pants open and ultimately "wasn’t allowed to finish my show" by local authorities, she explained on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU," the "Work" artist wrote.

"And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

In a follow-up tweet, after a fan asked Azalea why she wasn't allowed to "change pants," she explained that she did swap her pants but also made a comment on stage that "sent the authorities over the edge."

"I also said, 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world,'" she added. "I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage."



The musician also shared a clip of her wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, as well of an image of her ripped pants, but they have since been removed. She reportedly wrote alongside the video, per Fox, that it was "not what I intended for the show" but will be "a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment."

A clip shared on X by fan accounts shows the moment Azalea split her pants as she was squatting on stage when it happened, before eventually shaking her head and pointing to someone offstage.

She later added on X: "I’ll be honest I wanted to wear latex to Brazil but after what happened to my pants tonight I’m not so sure lmaoo."

Azalea has most recently been promoting her latest single, "Money Come," and released the track and music video on Friday. She also has been busy as a mom and celebrated the first day of preschool for her 3-year-old son, Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti.

Back in April, the "Fancy" rapper uploaded a cute photo of the little one, as he posed with his hands in the air, wearing a tie-dye outfit with a dinosaur backpack to complete the look. "My baby's first day of preschool and I just can't take it...!!!" Azalea wrote.

Iggy Azalea performs at San Jose's SAP Center. Steve Jennings/Getty

The rapper previously chatted to PEOPLE back in 2021 about how she balances motherhood and rap stardom, as well as her cosmetic line, Totally Plastic. "Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," she shared at the time.

"It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms," she later added. "Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling. I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.'"

