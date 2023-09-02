Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful' Rwanda and Participate in Gorilla Naming Ceremony

Idris and Sabrina Elba enjoyed a special experience in Rwanda.

Sabrina, 35, documented her and her actor-husband’s visit to the East African country with an Instagram post on Saturday.

The model shared photos and footage of the trip, beginning with a shot of herself and the Luther star, 50, in the matching outfits they wore to participate in a Rwandan ceremony called Kwita Izina.

Inspired by “the ancient Rwandan tradition of naming a baby soon after its birth," the ceremony is dedicated to naming mountain gorillas who were born in Rwanda during the previous year, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

It is a “high honor” to name one, per the AWF, and the Elbas were given this honor.

During the Friday ceremony, the couple named their “little guy” Narame, which, according to Sabrina’s post, translates to “long life.”

“Thank you for letting us name a baby gorilla at this year's Kwita Izina naming ceremony,” the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador wrote. “His mother lost her two previous [babies], so we hope this one has a long and fruitful life ❤️.”

According to Rwandan newspaper The New Times, the ceremony, which has also become a “signature conservation event,” took place at Volcanoes National Park.

Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Kevin Hart were also “namers” in the ceremony, per the outlet. Gurira named Aguka T'Challa, a tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther character.

Idris Elba soaks up Rwandan scenery. Sabrina Dhowre Elba/Instagram

Sabrina also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded ceremony including a photo of a giant gorilla sculpture and pictures and videos of the primates themselves.

She also shared several other highlights from the trip, including a video of a table set with a fruit-filled breakfast and photos of the stunning Rwandan scenery.

The model also included a photo of her husband’s back as he swam in a pool with a stunning mountain view. For the final slide, she shared a photo of herself enjoying the water in a crochet SpongeBob SquarePants bikini, prompting actress Madelyn Cline to comment: “Omg the swimsuit.”

Idris first crossed paths with his now-wife at a jazz bar in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017, and fell in love with her “at first sight.”

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a lavish, three-day celebration in Morocco.

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba in 2023. John Shearer/WireImage

The actor said that saying “I do” to his model and activist wife was the “best thing” to happen to him that year.

"I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019," he told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of Cats. "We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."

