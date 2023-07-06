Entertainment TV What You Don't Know About Idris Elba — from Chores He Hates to How Many Pillows He Sleeps With (Exclusive) Ghosts. Scars. Heroes. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 'Hijack star' shares what makes him tick By Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty It isn’t exactly a huge leap to envision Idris Elba saving the day. After all, the London-born actor, 50, has already checked Hollywood superstar, professional kickboxer, DJ, clothing designer and one-time Sexiest Man Alive off his to-do list. In the new Apple TV+ drama series Hijack, Elba plays a corporate negotiator who takes on airplane hijackers. So has he ever had a fear of flying himself? “I’ve never been afraid to fly,” he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. “But I don’t really love long, long flights. And turbulence is freaky.” Elba stars as Sam Nelson in the new Apple TV+ series Hijack. Apple TV+ Idris Elba Jokes That Being Sexiest Man Alive Was His 'Hardest Role Ever' Chatting with the magazine (while safely on the ground), the husband to model Sabrina Dhowre, 35, and dad to daughter Isan, 21, and son Winston, 9 (both from past relationships), lets down his guard to reveal a few more of his endearing — and surprising — proclivities. PEOPLE: Which of your scars has the best story behind it? Idris Elba: When I was three or four years old, I was climbing up a [jungle gym] and decided to jump over the side of it. As I did, there was a rusty nail that nicked my left wrist right near my artery. It just started to bleed out. I remember I was fascinated at how white my flesh was, like, “Whoa, look at that!” And I passed out. I survived it. It healed. And I have the scar to prove it. AFF-USA/Shutterstock Why Idris Elba Is Glad He Didn't Have Instant Success: 'It Wouldn't Be the Same' Do you believe in ghosts? I believe that spirits, if they need to make themselves present, can take on a form. Sometimes it’s human, sometimes it’s not. What’s your least favorite chore around the house? I’m not a dishes man. I’ll put them in the dishwasher, but I don’t like washing them. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Idris Elba Shows Off His DJ Skills on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' Which famous person from history would you want to spend the day with? Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela. Bob, we’d go down to my studio and write a song real quick. And then Nelson and I’d go visit my dad’s grave. It’d be a good day. How many pillows do you sleep with? I have six or seven on the bed and throw them all off as a ritual, then I sleep with one. But I’m kind of obsessed about putting them back the way they go. When they’re nice and lined up, it’s very satisfactory. For more of Elba's interview, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here. Hijack is now streaming on Apple TV+.