What You Don't Know About Idris Elba — from Chores He Hates to How Many Pillows He Sleeps With (Exclusive)

It isn’t exactly a huge leap to envision Idris Elba saving the day.

After all, the London-born actor, 50, has already checked Hollywood superstar, professional kickboxer, DJ, clothing designer and one-time Sexiest Man Alive off his to-do list.

In the new Apple TV+ drama series Hijack, Elba plays a corporate negotiator who takes on airplane hijackers. So has he ever had a fear of flying himself?

“I’ve never been afraid to fly,” he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. “But I don’t really love long, long flights. And turbulence is freaky.”

Chatting with the magazine (while safely on the ground), the husband to model Sabrina Dhowre, 35, and dad to daughter Isan, 21, and son Winston, 9 (both from past relationships), lets down his guard to reveal a few more of his endearing — and surprising — proclivities.



PEOPLE: Which of your scars has the best story behind it?

Idris Elba: When I was three or four years old, I was climbing up a [jungle gym] and decided to jump over the side of it. As I did, there was a rusty nail that nicked my left wrist right near my artery. It just started to bleed out. I remember I was fascinated at how white my flesh was, like, “Whoa, look at that!” And I passed out. I survived it. It healed. And I have the scar to prove it.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I believe that spirits, if they need to make themselves present, can take on a form. Sometimes it’s human, sometimes it’s not.

What’s your least favorite chore around the house?

I’m not a dishes man. I’ll put them in the dishwasher, but I don’t like washing them.

Which famous person from history would you want to spend the day with?

Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela. Bob, we’d go down to my studio and write a song real quick. And then Nelson and I’d go visit my dad’s grave. It’d be a good day.

How many pillows do you sleep with?

I have six or seven on the bed and throw them all off as a ritual, then I sleep with one. But I’m kind of obsessed about putting them back the way they go. When they’re nice and lined up, it’s very satisfactory.

Hijack is now streaming on Apple TV+.

