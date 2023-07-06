What You Don't Know About Idris Elba — from Chores He Hates to How Many Pillows He Sleeps With (Exclusive)

Ghosts. Scars. Heroes. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 'Hijack star' shares what makes him tick

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Published on July 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty

It isn’t exactly a huge leap to envision Idris Elba saving the day.

After all, the London-born actor, 50, has already checked Hollywood superstar, professional kickboxer, DJ, clothing designer and one-time Sexiest Man Alive off his to-do list.

In the new Apple TV+ drama series Hijack, Elba plays a corporate negotiator who takes on airplane hijackers. So has he ever had a fear of flying himself?

“I’ve never been afraid to fly,” he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. “But I don’t really love long, long flights. And turbulence is freaky.”

Apple TV+'s Hijack; Idris Elba
Elba stars as Sam Nelson in the new Apple TV+ series Hijack.

 Apple TV+

Chatting with the magazine (while safely on the ground), the husband to model Sabrina Dhowre, 35, and dad to daughter Isan, 21, and son Winston, 9 (both from past relationships), lets down his guard to reveal a few more of his endearing — and surprising — proclivities.

PEOPLE: Which of your scars has the best story behind it?

Idris Elba: When I was three or four years old, I was climbing up a [jungle gym] and decided to jump over the side of it. As I did, there was a rusty nail that nicked my left wrist right near my artery. It just started to bleed out. I remember I was fascinated at how white my flesh was, like, “Whoa, look at that!” And I passed out. I survived it. It healed. And I have the scar to prove it.

Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba and Isan Elba 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' film premiere

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Do you believe in ghosts?

I believe that spirits, if they need to make themselves present, can take on a form. Sometimes it’s human, sometimes it’s not.

What’s your least favorite chore around the house?

I’m not a dishes man. I’ll put them in the dishwasher, but I don’t like washing them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Idris Elba performs as Gucci & Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Which famous person from history would you want to spend the day with?

Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela. Bob, we’d go down to my studio and write a song real quick. And then Nelson and I’d go visit my dad’s grave. It’d be a good day.

How many pillows do you sleep with?

I have six or seven on the bed and throw them all off as a ritual, then I sleep with one. But I’m kind of obsessed about putting them back the way they go. When they’re nice and lined up, it’s very satisfactory.

For more of Elba's interview, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Hijack is now streaming on Apple TV+.

