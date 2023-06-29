Idris Elba Says He Was Interested in Portraying James Bond Until 'It Became About Race'

The actor had long been rumored to portray 007, who was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's 'No Time To Die'

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 09:10AM EDT
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal. Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Idris Elba is speaking candidly about being considered to portray James Bond and how he was put off from the role when "it became about race."

While appearing on a recent episode of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes' podcast, SmartLess, the 50-year-old actor said he was initially "super complimented" when rumors swirled that he could step into Bond's shoes.

“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It’s like being named Sexiest Man [Alive]," he said, referring to the PEOPLE title, which he was awarded back in 2018.

"But being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle,' " Elba continued.

"Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world — except for some corners, which we will not talk about — were really happy about the idea that I could be considered," he added. "Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in NO TIME TO DIE
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die (2021).

Nicola Dove/MGM/THA/Shutterstock 

Bond was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. Others who have played 007 include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Elba's name entered the mix long before Craig's final bow as Bond, when Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed in a leaked 2014 email that she felt "Idris should be the next Bond."

Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's lead producers, said last year that Elba had "been part of the conversation" as she appeared on Deadline's Crew Call podcast.

"Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," she said in January 2022. "It's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

"I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we've all been able to — reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present," added Broccoli, 63.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Elba, however, admitted he was "nowhere" near being cast as Bond while speaking to The Guardian earlier this year.

"I love the Bond franchise, I'm very close to the producers," he said. "We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that."

Elba continued, "I can't speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment, and it's an honor — but it's not a truth."

Last June, Broccoli said that "nobody's in the running" for the starring role, adding, "There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."

Broccoli also added at the time that filming for the next iteration of a Bond film "is at least two years away."

Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says James Cameron's 'Terminator' Films Predicted the Future: 'It Has Become a Reality'
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Title of Book: 'People Have Made a Lot of Assumptions' (Exclusive)
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Liam Neeson film Retribution
Liam Neeson’s Morning Commute Turns Deadly with a Ticking Bomb in ‘Retribution’ Trailer: Watch
The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of American actor Johnny Depp (L), rock artists Alice Cooper (R) and Joe Perry (not seen) gives concert at the Life Park Istanbul on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye
Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'
Monica Bellucci attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening; Tim Burton attends "Tim Burton, The Labyrinth" exhibition
Monica Bellucci Confirms Relationship with Her 'Beetlejuice 2' Director Tim Burton: 'I Love Him'
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Aristotle and Dante, film still
See the Emotional Trailer for 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to TimothÃ©e Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: âI Don't Like That He Didn't Get My Permissionâ
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: âSo Much Loveâ
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 for Charity in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: 'So Much Love'
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)