Idris Elba Reveals He Was Once Held at Gunpoint Trying to Protect the Gunman's Girlfriend

Idris Elba revealed that he was once held at gunpoint trying to protect the gunman’s girlfriend.

The London-born actor, 50, recalled the incident from when he was in the U.S. during a recent interview with the Daily Mail published Tuesday.

“I nearly lost my f------ life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Elba shared.



He detailed: “A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f------ kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’ ”

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” the Luther actor explained.

“I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man,’ ” noted Elba.

It is unclear when or where exactly the gun was pulled on Elba or how the rest of the incident played out.



Earlier this month, the 2018 Sexiest Man Alive title-holder spoke with PEOPLE about his new Apple TV+ drama series Hijack, where he plays a corporate negotiator who takes on airplane hijackers.

“I’ve never been afraid to fly,” Elba told PEOPLE. “But I don’t really love long, long flights. And turbulence is freaky.”

He also opened up about which of his scars has the best story behind their creation: “When I was three or four years old, I was climbing up a [jungle gym] and decided to jump over the side of it. As I did, there was a rusty nail that nicked my left wrist right near my artery. It just started to bleed out.”

“I remember I was fascinated at how white my flesh was, like, 'Whoa, look at that!' And I passed out,” he added. “I survived it. It healed. And I have the scar to prove it.”

