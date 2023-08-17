Idina Menzel Says Her 13-Year-Old Son Walker Gives Her the 'Stink Eye' When She Sings in the Car

Idina Menzel's son isn't always her biggest fan.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Frozen actress, 52, revealed that her son Walker, 13, doesn't always want to hear his mom sing.

"You have a 14-year-old son, about to be 14. So what does he think when he sees you sing?" Hoda Kotb, 59, asks Menzel.

"He's super proud of me when he actually sees me sing," says the "Let It Go" singer. "But it's at home that he just kinda tells me to be quiet."

"What about in the car?" asks co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41.

"Oh, in the car, if I sing in front of his friends...Well no, he doesn't just give me the stink eye, he'll be like, 'Mom, zip it.,'" Menzel shares.

"What would you be singing for him in the car?" Kotb asks.

"Anything! Probably hip-hop, like Jay-Z or something. I'm trying to sing along and that's completely embarrassing," Menzel says.

The star shares her son with ex-husband Taye Diggs, 52.

In June, the actress appeared on an episode of SiriusXM's Fierce: Women in Music and talked about being an ally and raising her mixed-race son. "They're taking children's books that speak to gender and non-binary kids, and taking them out of schools," Menzel began. "I mean, it's just so upsetting, honestly. And so what we have to do is keep fighting."

"I don't think it's the same thing with...I have a mixed-race son. I think it's with a lot of my Black friends too. It's not their job. The onus isn't on them to change the world and educate people. It's on us, you know?"

"So we have to get out there and fight on their behalf and fight for policy and the education in schools and training for teachers, especially with the LGBTQ youth and, you know, trainers, parent awareness, all of this stuff," the Rent star continued.

"My son went to an elementary school that was handled beautifully," she said. "His understanding of some of his non-binary friends actually didn't even faze him. There wasn't an understanding, [he] doesn't even think about it."

"It just is what it is and that's how it should be."