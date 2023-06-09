Identical Triplets, 18, Graduate High School — and They're All Going to Same N.Y.C. College!

New York City will soon see a real triple threat in Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie!

The identical triplets, 18, are graduating from Maine's Nokomis Regional High School on Friday — and are all set to continue their studies together at the Fashion Institute of Technology, according to CBS affiliate WABI-TV.

“I’m very excited to see what their future holds,” mom Courtney Lacadie told the outlet. "I know that they will do something amazing. They have each other and they have big dreams and goals and I know they’re going to be okay.”

The odds of having identical triplets are 1 in 200 million, per NPR. It happens when one single egg is fertilized before splitting into into three eventual identical triplets, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Everywhere we go, everyone pretty much knows us,” Madison told WABI-TV.

In high school, the girls did almost everything together, including going to prom, cheering, and doing drama club, per WABI.

But while there's a lot of sisterly love, Courtney noted that there's "always competition" with her girls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the fall, the trio will be studying fashion business management at FIT and their parents will have to adjust to not having them at home anymore.

“It’s going to be awful, yes,” Courtney told WABI-TV. “It’s going to be horrible.”

