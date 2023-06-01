Idaho Police Shoot 2 Dogs Running Loose on Interstate; Authorities Say Animals Presented Danger to Drivers

Officers fired on “two uncontrolled loose dogs on the freeway, causing traffic safety concerns” on Interstate 84 in Heyburn, Idaho, on Saturday

Published on June 1, 2023 03:24 PM
Police in Idaho shot and killed a pair of dogs roaming on an interstate over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers fired on “two uncontrolled loose dogs on the freeway, causing traffic safety concerns” on Interstate 84 in Heyburn, Idaho, Saturday evening.

Citing the interstate’s 80 mph speed limit, officers justified the decision to shoot as “traffic cannot stop abruptly,” the release reads.

“Two citizens risked their safety to try and capture the dogs to no avail," the release continues. "Officers made efforts to call the dogs to them including whistling, calling, and shouting, but the dogs were uncooperative.

The dogs were not in range to use a taser. Recognizing traffic was heavy for Memorial Day, and in fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear end collisions at 80 MPH, the officers made the decision to shoot the dogs at 6:03 P.M.," the release continues. "Each dog was shot once and removed from the roadway. Neither dog had tags.”

The Heyburn Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to a Facebook post accompanied by bystander video, Stephanie Carsner, who claims she works at a local animal rescue, said she was given permission by police to try to capture the dogs. She wrote the dogs “were not at all aggressive, just tired and thirsty,” per the post.

Carsner accused a responding officer of pulling out an “AR-15 from less than 10 feet away, leaving the Weimaraner dead after running in circles, suffering and screaming in pain, then shot the Great Pyranese [sic] in the right hip leaving him alive, but unable to stand,” the post reads, adding officers “had less lethal options on their belts.”

Carsner, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, is calling for the dismissal of those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

