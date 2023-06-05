Mom of Slain University of Idaho Student Says She Won't Attend Suspect's Trial: 'It Does Not Change The Outcome'

Stacy Chapin has written a children's book inspired by her late son, Ethan

By
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric is an Associate Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE for one year.
Published on June 5, 2023 01:08 PM
Stacy Chapin on Today, Ethan Chapin
Ethan Chapin, left, and Stacy Chapin. Photo:

Courtesy of Chapin Family, TODAY

The mother of one of the University of Idaho students murdered last November is speaking out about her late son, the children's book she wrote in his memory and her decision to not attend his alleged killer's upcoming trial.

While speaking with Savannah Guthrie on TODAY, Stacy Chapin — the mother of Ethan Chapin — revealed that she would not attend the upcoming trial of Bryan Kohberger, 28, who is accused of killing Ethan, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, in the early morning hours of November 13 at the home Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen shared in Moscow, Idaho.

“It does not change the outcome of our family, and it’s energy that we need to put into healing our kids and getting back to a new family dynamic and working on that,” Stacy told Guthrie. “We let the prosecutors do their job and we do our job in our family."

Ethan did not live at the home where the murders took place, but was staying over with his girlfriend Kernodle. All four victims were students at the University of Idaho and close friends.

While on TODAY, Stacy also revealed that she wrote a children's book titled, The Boy Who Wore Blue, in memory of her son, who was a triplet, saying, "It's the best I can do for him."

Numerous foundations have been created in Ethan's memory, including Ethan's Smile, which funds scholarships for students from Ethan's hometown of Skagit Valley, Wash. A portion of the profits from Stacy's new book will be donated to the organization.

The Boy Who Wore Blue by Stacy Chapin

EMH Books

In addition to announcing her new children's book, Stacy showed a new tattoo she has on her left arm in Ethan's handwriting that reads: "I love you mom," with a heart, and is signed "Ethan." The tattoo is from a card Ethan had given her.

Stacy said she and her husband Jim are now focused on ensuring that Ethan's siblings, Hunter and Maizie, have everything they need to keep moving forward.

"Jim and I couldn't be more proud of them to be honest," Stacy said on TODAY. She added Hunter and Maizie went back to school at the University of Idaho after losing their brother and finished their semesters successfully. She also spoke about her decision to not hold onto anger and instead focus on her children.

"It has its moments, of course," Stacy told Guthrie. "But we get up every morning and we just decided that the best thing we can do is put our best foot forward, mostly for Maizie and Hunter. They deserve it. They didn’t deserve this, and so they deserve still the best life that we can give them, and that is really our strength. It drives us."

Kohberger — who was a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., at the time of the murders — has an upcoming trial scheduled for October 2. Pullman is about eight miles away from the house in Moscow where the students were stabbed to death.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities allegedly connected Kohberger to the crime scene by using DNA evidence that was found on a knife sheath left behind, surveillance footage and cell phone pings. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary and has pleaded not guilty.

