Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked

"This is a tragic situation,” said Lieutenant Paul Berger of the Idaho State Police

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors . Photo:

Josh McDonald/Shoshone News-Press via AP

An Idaho man charged with murdering four of his neighbors has said he 'lost it' after one of them exposed himself to his wife and daughter, according to an affidavit in support of his arrest.

On Sunday evening, Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested after the shooting, according to Idaho State Police, and has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary. 

The victims were identified by the coroner as Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. 

"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said Lieutenant Paul Berger of the Idaho State Police. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."

Few details have been released about the shooting but Kaylor and the neighbors had a dispute several days before the murder.

According to law enforcement documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Kaylor’s family called the police to report that 18-year-old Devin Smith indecently exposed himself from his bedroom window in view of Kaylor's wife, Kaylie, and their daughters.

“We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told the Associated Press. “I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this.”

Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Victims of Idaho shooting.

Kenna Guardipee Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Law enforcement documents show that Kaylor and Kaylie got into an argument with their neighbors on Sunday evening about the alleged indecent exposure and lack of consequences for the accused son.

According to the affidavit, Kaylie told police she was standing near her husband when she heard gunshots and saw two of the victims fall to the ground. 

Kaylie told police that Kaylor said he did what he had to do and to tell their kids he protected them, per the documents. Kaylor told authorities he "snapped" and "lost it"  before refusing to talk and requesting a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

The documents also allege that Kaylor shot each of the victims once except Devin who was shot multiple times at close range.

Kaylor appeared in court on Tuesday, according to local news station KHQ, and kept his head bowed as the judge read the victim’s names. 

Idaho prosecutor Ben Allen requested bail be no less than $1 million due to his prior criminal history and a misdemeanor battery and drug charge, but the judge ultimately set no bail, according to KHQ.

Related Articles
Jose William Lara
Calif. Man Sentenced for Killing and Burying Woman Who Was Missing for Nearly 10 Years
Steven Kraft; Nicholas Orsini
New York Couple Charged with Killing Marine Ex-Husband, Burning Body
Eina Kwon
Convicted Felon Charged with Murder in Random Killing of Pregnant Woman in Seattle
Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Bebe Rexha Assailant Told Police He Thought It 'Would Be Funny' to Hit Her with Phone as Charges Unveiled
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Andrew Tate Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julian Sands Still Missing 5 Months Later Despite New Search with Drones, 80 Volunteers and 2 Helicopters
Dahlia Klink
New York Woman and 2 Passengers Killed in Head-On Car Crash with Her Own Brother
22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD
Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack
Sahra Gesaade, Sagal Hersi, Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, 5 Minnesota women getting ready for wedding killed in horrific crash by speeding driver
Speeding Driver Kills 5 Minnesota Women Preparing for Friend's Wedding: 'Pearls of the Community'
Three boys shot by father.
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured: My ‘Babies Have Been Shot!’
Gorge Amphitheatre
2 Dead and 3 Injured in Mass Shooting in Washington State, Police Say
Idaho Dad and 3 Kids Killed in Car Crash After Teen Daughter Fell Asleep at Wheel
‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home — Mother Charged
2 Dead After Kidnapping-Hostage Situation in Las Vegas
2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
Mich. Teen Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison After Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Leads to His Death (Brenton)
Mich. Teenager Faces Life in Jail for Killing Sleeping Father with Chemical Drain Cleaner