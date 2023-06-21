Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'

An Idaho man charged with murdering four of his neighbors has said he 'lost it' after one of them exposed himself to his wife and daughter, according to an affidavit in support of his arrest.

On Sunday evening, Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested after the shooting, according to Idaho State Police, and has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary.

The victims were identified by the coroner as Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith.

"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said Lieutenant Paul Berger of the Idaho State Police. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."



Few details have been released about the shooting but Kaylor and the neighbors had a dispute several days before the murder.

According to law enforcement documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Kaylor’s family called the police to report that 18-year-old Devin Smith indecently exposed himself from his bedroom window in view of Kaylor's wife, Kaylie, and their daughters.

“We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told the Associated Press. “I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this.”

Victims of Idaho shooting. Kenna Guardipee Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Law enforcement documents show that Kaylor and Kaylie got into an argument with their neighbors on Sunday evening about the alleged indecent exposure and lack of consequences for the accused son.

According to the affidavit, Kaylie told police she was standing near her husband when she heard gunshots and saw two of the victims fall to the ground.

Kaylie told police that Kaylor said he did what he had to do and to tell their kids he protected them, per the documents. Kaylor told authorities he "snapped" and "lost it" before refusing to talk and requesting a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

The documents also allege that Kaylor shot each of the victims once except Devin who was shot multiple times at close range.

Kaylor appeared in court on Tuesday, according to local news station KHQ, and kept his head bowed as the judge read the victim’s names.



Idaho prosecutor Ben Allen requested bail be no less than $1 million due to his prior criminal history and a misdemeanor battery and drug charge, but the judge ultimately set no bail, according to KHQ.

