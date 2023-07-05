Lifestyle Style Ice-T Slams 'Weirdo' Fans Criticizing Wife Coco Austin's Risqué Instagram Pictures Ice-T has one question for the haters of his wife, Coco: “Why do you still follow her?” By Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 08:07PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Ice-T and Coco Austin. Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty, Coco/instagram Ice-T is standing by his wife. Ice T’s wife Coco Austin bared all during her Fourth of July celebrations. Posing with American flags and red-white-and-blue glasses, Austin, 44, wore a white G-string and a red cut-off top. Her “Arizona” emblazoned top was cut high enough to show her underboob. Instagram followers spewed their criticism of her look in the comments section. Ice-T and Coco Austin's Relationship Timeline Under Austin’s original post, her husband commented, “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s---…” After the “Colors” rapper showed his support, fans rushed to applaud Austin. “Leave his wife alone, he loves it, that's all that matters!” one user said, while another wrote, “The OG still has it. She is better now than ever.” Coco Austin. Coco/instagram In June, Austin looked back at a more classic look: booty shorts and reeboks. The model and reality TV star posted a photo of herself at 16 to Instagram and Twitter, captioning it, “16 year old Coco. I loved my #reebokshoes. Actually to this day I'm still into booty shorts and reeboks..lol #thursdaythrowback.” Sporting tiny red-and-white shorts and a white top, Austin wore the same patriotic colors as her viral Fourth of July photo. Coco Austin Wears a See-Through Mini Dress and Thong While Posing in 18 Inches of Snow Austin is no stranger to showing some skin. Back in 2021, Austin modeled sheer short-cut Fashion Nova lingerie in the snow, wearing only a fur hat and snow boots. “What to do when a Nor'Easter hits for 2 days and 18 inches of snow later,” Austin wrote in the post, concluding the caption with the hashtag “#icequeen."