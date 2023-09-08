Ice-T's Daughter Chanel, 7, Blows a Kiss as She Walks in New York Fashion Week — See the Photos!

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star shares his daughter with wife Coco Austin

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 8, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Chanel Nicole Marrow, Ice-T
Photo:

Bennett Raglin/Getty; Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Ice-T's daughter can already add one thing to her resume — New York Fashion Week model!

On Wednesday, the Law & Order: SVU actor's 7-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole was photographed walking down the runway at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show. Wearing a matching blue sweatsuit, Chanel strutted down the runway and blew a kiss as she reached the end.

In another photo from the event, Ice-T, 65, and his wife Coco Austin, 44, smiled and posed together with Chanel while they walked the red carpet.

Chanel Austin 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Alongside Chanel, Ice-T is dad to daughter LeTesha, 47, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Adrienne, and son Tracy Jr., 31, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz.

During a May appearance on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast, the actor talked about the differences between raising his older children and Chanel. "I am so much more connected to her than my other kids," said the rapper.

Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice-T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Explaining he was "distracted" while raising his two older kids during his music career, he said his work-life balance today is more "comfortable."

"I'm in a cruise pattern. I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," he shared.

He went on to say that raising Chanel with Austin "made me want to live forever."

"It made me create new goals. It's the best gift I could ever get," he added.

In February, the dad of three was joined by his wife and daughter Chanel as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Let me shout out my family," Ice-T said toward the end of his speech. "My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage."

After the event, Austin posted an Instagram of her husband as he received his star. "So proud of Ice," Austin wrote on Instagram. "It was a great day!! #hollywoodstar."

