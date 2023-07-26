Watch Ice Spice Twerk It Out in New 'Deli' Music Video: 'Know How to Move'

This deli is for dancing!

On Wednesday, rapper and New York City-native Ice Spice proved that bodegas are more than just a place to get a quick bite or a cheap coffee. In her newly released video for “Deli,” a song off her latest EP Like…?, the 23-year-old rapper took over none other than an actual deli.

The music video is filled with short, lively clips of Ice Spice and her band of baddies as they throw it back through the aisles, on the countertops and in front of a Harlem deli, reveling in the young rapper’s overwhelming success. "Baddies on baddies, they know how to move," she raps. The video also incorporates flashes of a crowd gathering outside the bodega and local kids dancing it out, just like the “Princess Diana” rapper.

Ice Spice in the "Deli" music video. 10K Projects/Capitol Records; Â© 2023 Dolo Entertainment, Inc.

Towards the end of the video, the “Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper, accompanied by her bevy of friends, takes her twerking on the road when a party bus makes it to the deli. Like an ode to her exceptional rise to fame, Ice Spice dances her way through a crowd full of flashing lights and adoring fans.

“Deli” comes off of the deluxe edition of the rapper’s EP Like…?, which was released on July 21. The original EP — featuring songs like “Much,” and “In Ha Mood,”— released in January and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. In just the last year, the rapper has amassed an impressive four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, one of which was her “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift.

Ice Spice in the "Deli" music video. 10K Projects/Capitol Records; Â© 2023 Dolo Entertainment, Inc.

When the rapper talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this month, she described the wholesome story of how her No. 2 hit came to fruition. She remembers the call from her manager coming through while she was having a particularly bad day. The “Barbie World” rapper said she went from crying over something she was upset about to crying over the good news.

Ice Spice described her time in the studio with Swift, 33, as "amazing," noting that she arrived after the Grammy winner.

"We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," she said. "I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Shortly after the “Karma” remix was released, Swift, 33, invited Ice Spice to perform with her at the New Jersey stop of The Eras Tour, which was a huge indicator of success for the rapper, who is still early in her career.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice at MetLife Stadium in May 2023. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice told Lowe.

She recalled looking out into the audience and seeing "little lights twinkling," explaining that "the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched — I don't think I've ever heard that."

