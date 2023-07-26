Watch Ice Spice Twerk It Out in New 'Deli' Music Video: 'Know How to Move'

The rapper, a New York City native, shot her latest video close to home

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 07:25PM EDT

This deli is for dancing! 

On Wednesday, rapper and New York City-native Ice Spice proved that bodegas are more than just a place to get a quick bite or a cheap coffee. In her newly released video for “Deli,” a song off her latest EP Like…?, the 23-year-old rapper took over none other than an actual deli. 

The music video is filled with short, lively clips of Ice Spice and her band of baddies as they throw it back through the aisles, on the countertops and in front of a Harlem deli, reveling in the young rapper’s overwhelming success. "Baddies on baddies, they know how to move," she raps. The video also incorporates flashes of a crowd gathering outside the bodega and local kids dancing it out, just like the “Princess Diana” rapper. 

Ice Spice video for Deli
Ice Spice in the "Deli" music video.

10K Projects/Capitol Records; Â© 2023 Dolo Entertainment, Inc.

Towards the end of the video, the “Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper, accompanied by her bevy of friends, takes her twerking on the road when a party bus makes it to the deli. Like an ode to her exceptional rise to fame, Ice Spice dances her way through a crowd full of flashing lights and adoring fans. 

“Deli” comes off of the deluxe edition of the rapper’s EP Like…?, which was released on July 21. The original EP — featuring songs like “Much,” and “In Ha Mood,”— released in January and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. In just the last year, the rapper has amassed an impressive four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, one of which was her “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift

Ice Spice video for Deli
Ice Spice in the "Deli" music video.

10K Projects/Capitol Records; Â© 2023 Dolo Entertainment, Inc.

When the rapper talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this month, she described the wholesome story of how her No. 2 hit came to fruition. She remembers the call from her manager coming through while she was having a particularly bad day. The “Barbie World” rapper said she went from crying over something she was upset about to crying over the good news. 

Ice Spice described her time in the studio with Swift, 33, as "amazing," noting that she arrived after the Grammy winner.

"We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," she said. "I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Shortly after the “Karma” remix was released, Swift, 33, invited Ice Spice to perform with her at the New Jersey stop of The Eras Tour, which was a huge indicator of success for the rapper, who is still early in her career. 

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice at MetLife Stadium in May 2023.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice told Lowe.

She recalled looking out into the audience and seeing "little lights twinkling," explaining that "the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched — I don't think I've ever heard that."

Related Articles
sinead o'connor obit
Listen to 5 of the Late Sinéad O'Connor's Most Memorable Songs
Sinead O'Connor performing with Steve Cooney performing live at the Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland on August 31st 2008
Sinéad O'Connor's Marriages: What She Said About Her Past Spouses
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During âCopa VacÃ­aâ Music Video Shoot
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During 'Copa Vacía' Music Video Shoot
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes
Jason Aldean performs at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
Everything to Know About Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video Controversy
The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Will Return as 'American Idol' Judges for Season 22
Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza — Who's Loved by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lizzo — Is Ready for Her 'Sweet Justice' (Exclusive)
Offset's James Brown alter ego
Offset Addresses 'Drama' with Cardi B in Spoof of Bizarre 1988 James Brown Interview
Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized
ANNE WILSON UNVEILS HEART WRENCHING TRIBUTE SEVENTH OF JUNE
Anne Wilson Talks 'Seventh of June' — and the Role Her Late Brother Still Plays in Her Life (Exclusive)
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing in Public: Report
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Jungkook Becomes First BTS Member to Earn Solo No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts with 'Seven'
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Song Lyrics
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Rap Lyrics