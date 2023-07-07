Ice Spice Opens Up About Her Relationship with Taylor Swift: 'We Talk All the Time'

Ice Spice also praised her "Karma" collaborator Swift as "so funny" and "humble"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Published on July 7, 2023 08:22PM EDT
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

Ice Spice has a friend — and confidant — in Taylor Swift!

The "In Ha Mood" rapper, who Swift recently recruited for a remix of her hit "Karma," opened up about their bond in a new interview with The Guardian.

Ice, 23, said it was "surreal" when Swift, 33, reached out to say she'd been listening to the rapper’s January debut EP Like.. ? while rehearsing for her sold-out Eras Tour.

"I was like, 'You f--- with my project? Like, what?'" Ice recalled. "She's so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice. We talk all the time and she’s so funny."

"But I can't say what she be telling me!" she added, not wanting to spill Swift’s tricks of the trade.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

Ice and Swift teamed up in May for the "Karma" remix, which appeared on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). The rapper also joined the star for three shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they debuted a music video they’d made together.

The "Enchanted" singer previously described the pairing as "one of the most natural things," and said Ice initially reached out through her team to float a possible collaboration, according to an audio clip shared by Spotify.

"I had been listening to her nonstop — like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' She jumped in headfirst," said Swift, who released the long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on Friday.

Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ice Spice at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in March. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ice (née Isis Gaston) has enjoyed a quick ascent to the top since releasing her breakthrough single "Munch (Feelin' U)" in August.

"I always felt like I could do anything I tried to do, but especially now it feels like anything is possible," she said. "Being at award shows, being on magazine covers, getting huge features — all those moments made me feel like: 'Wow, we're really doing it big.'"

The star told the Guardian that in addition to Swift, she also cites fellow New York City native Nicki Minaj as a friend and mentor.

"She be telling me to learn from her mistakes — just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do," Ice said. "I love to talk to her about things that I can't talk about publicly — it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her."

