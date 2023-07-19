Ice Spice Says Taylor Swift Waited Outside a Recording Studio to Meet Her: 'She's So Humble and So Nice'

Karma brings Taylor Swift to the recording studio to meet Ice Spice.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday, the "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper told a sweet story about how her and Swift's collaboration on a remix of Midnights track "Karma" came to be.

"I was home, and my manager called me and was like, 'Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, 'Taylor?'" recalled Ice Spice, 23. "And he usually would just text me anything, right? So I'm like, 'OK.'"

The "Princess Diana" performer told Lowe, 49, she was in the midst of "a really bad day" when the call came through. "I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news," she continued. "And then I cried more, because it was good news."

YouTube

Ice Spice described her time in the studio with Swift, 33, as "amazing," noting that she arrived after the Grammy winner.

"We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," she said. "I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Since making the collaboration, Ice Spice said, "We text all the time. She is f---ing hilarious. I'm not going to lie. She's the funniest person ever."

Hours after the remix was released on May 26, Swift brought the rapper on stage as a surprise guest during her Eras Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — and again the following two nights, marking Ice Spice's biggest performances to date.

Ice Spice. Apple Music

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice told Lowe.

She recalled looking out into the audience and seeing "little lights twinkling," explaining that "the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched — I don't think I've ever heard that."

Before joining Swift for their collaboration at the end of the concert, Ice Spice "tried to watch the show" from the audience. "I was like, 'No one's going to notice me. They're paying attention to whatever,'" she said. "So, I'm standing there trying to be low-key, and then this 7-year-old girl screams my name."

Ice Spice and Zane Lowe. Apple Music

The young concertgoer shouted out her songs "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" and "In Ha Mood," inadvertently drawing more attention to the rapper's presence. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, she's so f---ing cute.' And then a bunch of other little girls just appeared and they just was trying to take pictures," said Ice Spice. "And I was like, 'All right, child. Let me go back to the dressing room and wait until it's my turn to come out.'"

Performing alongside Swift was an unparalleled experienced for the "Barbie World" musician, who appeared in front of more audience members than ever before. "Her show was amazing, and I'm just so grateful. Like 200,000 people, I think we performed for," she said.

Ice Spice is the subject of Apple Music's latest Up Next short film, which is available to watch on the streaming service.