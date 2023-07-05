You thought you offended Ice Spice?

On Tuesday, the "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper responded to a Twitter troll attempting to insult her by posting a since-deleted edited photo featuring half of Ice Spice's face alongside a woman with Down syndrome, seeming to claim they look similar — but she wasn't having it.

"U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," wrote Ice Spice, 23, with a heart-eyes emoji in a quote tweet, shutting down the implication that people with Down syndrome are less good-looking than those without the chromosomal condition.

Many of the New York City native's fans supported her unbothered response in the replies to her tweet, with one writing, "I mean cos who makes fun of human beings with disabilities."

Another Twitter user said, "Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice! Your [star] will keep rising."

"Better not be trying to insult her," wrote another fan in Ice Spice's defense. "Both sides are beautiful and you'd have to have very poor taste to not agree."

Praising the "Princess Diana" musician, one of her supporters replied, "this is why i love you so much, you have such a genuinely kind heart."

Ice Spice recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for a new single titled "Barbie World" from the upcoming Barbie film soundtrack — aligning herself with another brand that's supported the Down syndrome community this year.

In April, Mattel announced the debut of its first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome, "created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them," the popular toy manufacturer said in a press release. "The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire all children to tell more stories through play."

According to Mattel, the toy — part of the 2023 Fashionistas line, which champions diversity — is available for purchase from major retailers for $10.99.

Barbie collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to "ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome," per the release.

"NDSS empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by providing resources, driving policy change [and] engaging with local communities," Mattel added. "NDSS's guidance and real-world experiences informed the design process from start to finish, including the doll's sculpt, clothing, accessories and packaging. The close partnership ensured the Barbie team celebrated individuals with Down syndrome through a doll that would immediately connect with the community."

About one in every 772 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome, according to NDSS. That's about 5,100 babies each year.

"It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome," said Kandi Pickard, the president and CEO of NDSS. "This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."