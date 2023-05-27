Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour

Ice Spice joined Swift on stage at MetLife Friday to perform their newly released remix for the first time

May 27, 2023
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have joined forces to perform their new duet, a remix of Midnights’ “Karma.”

The rapper, 23, surprised the crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday night as she and Swift, 33, took the stage on the first of three Eras Tour shows this weekend.

The duo performed the newly released remix, which came out that same day, in their first-ever joint performance.

Swift also shared the song's music video with her fans during her set, before it later premiered wide later that night.

Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice

The collaboration was "one of the most natural things," Swift said in an audio clip shared by Spotify on Friday.

"She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'"

Swift continued, "I had been listening to her nonstop — like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' She jumped in headfirst."

The collaboration with Swift marks the latest high-profile release from the rapper, whose real name is Isis Gaston. In April, she joined forces with Nicki Minaj on "Princess Diana (Remix)," which hit the Billboard Hot 100’s top 5. She and Minaj, 40, then went on to release a seven-song EP, Princess Diana (Versions), which featured seven different versions of the track. 

Ice Spice has had an impressive and swift — no pun intended — run since the release of her breakthrough single, "Munch (Feelin’ U)," which was released last August.

On Wednesday, the "Maroon" singer announced that the "Karma" remix would be released two days later, along with several other new releases. Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) also sees Swift's duet with Lana Del Rey, "Snow on the Beach," revisited, this time with fans getting their wish of hearing more of Rey in the song. Also released was "Hits Different," a song that had previously been an exclusive Target track.

"I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Swift wrote on Instagram of the rapper.

"In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach,'" the post continued.

The new edition of her October album comes just over a month before she is set to release her latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Swift announced the forthcoming rerecord of her third studio album during her Nashville stop of the Eras Tour on May 5.

The new version, which will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault, will be released on July 7.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift wrote on Instagram as she announced the coming release of the “completely self-written” album. “With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

