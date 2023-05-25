'iCarly' Stars Look Back on Emily Ratajkowski's Cameo: 'I'll Be Darned, It Worked'

Costars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor called the model and influencer's cameo "hilarious" as she teases a possible return

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 25, 2023 03:23 PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

NICKELODEON

Before Emily Ratajkowski found worldwide recognition as a model and influencer, she was Gibby’s girlfriend Tasha on iCarly!

Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, who play Spencer and Freddie on the Nickelodeon series, remembered Ratajkowski’s two-episode season 3 cameo back in 2009. The costars recall thinking the scenes were "hilarious."

“Her and Gibby, we would all just be like, 'Wait you two…together...what? How is this even working?'" Trainor, 46, told E! News

"But it worked!" added Kress, 30. "I'll be darned, it worked.”

ICARLY
Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Ratajkowski must have thought it worked too, because she recently revealed to BuzzFeed that she would “definitely” make another appearance on the show’s Paramount+ reboot.

“I get called Tasha on the internet a lot, which, I’m honored,” Ratajkowski admitted.

In a TikTok, the model rewatched the scene and laughed as she shared that she took two weeks off of school for the role around the time she was 16 or 17 years old.

“Gibby, my first love lol,” she jokingly wrote.

“Proud to be Tasha forever,” she continued.

Other OG iCarly characters might be returning sooner than you think — Kress shared that the upcoming season of the fan-favorite’s revival, which stars Miranda Cosgrove, Laci Mosley and Jaiyden Triplett alongside Trainor and Kress, already has a reunion in the works.

“One of the things we do this season, there's a something of a reunion episode with characters from the old Ridgeway High," Kress divulged. "So, we were able to bring back people that we saw a good 10, 15 years ago and see where they are now, so a little bit of nostalgia there.”

Kress added, “We can't do a season of iCarly without bringing back some folks from the olden days."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iCarly season 3 premieres June 1 on Paramount+.

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel
Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias
'Sweet Magnolias' Returns to Netflix This Summer for Season 3 — First Look!
VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Andy Cohen Surprises 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans' Reunion Party and Takes Shots: 'Absolutely Lost My Mind'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Survivor's Matt Blankinship Gushes About Finding 'Fire' with Girlfriend Frannie Marin on Season 44
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
CHICAGO MED -- "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Episode 822 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)
'Chicago Med' Season Finale: [SPOILER] Departs in a 'Full-Circle' and 'Beautiful Moment' (Exclusive)
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
Lilly-Rose Depp and Sharon Stone Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'
Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Married at First Sight Nicole Is Thrilled to Make Her Marriage with Chris Official
MAFS' Nicole Is Ready to Make Her Marriage with Chris 'Official' by Changing Her Last Name: 'Act of Choice'
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Living Our Best Lives' as She Says They Had Morning Sex for 90 Minutes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Has Moment of Self-Doubt amid Kanye West Drama: 'Who's Ever Gonna Wanna Date Me?'
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding