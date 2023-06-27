'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Welcome Baby No. 3: 'It's Been Too Much Fun'

The actor announced the birth of his third baby in a "rapid-fire life update" on Instagram Tuesday

Published on June 27, 2023
Nathan Kress is having a summer to remember.

On Tuesday, the iCarly star, 30, announced that he and his wife London welcomed their third baby together and are now a family of five.

"Lincoln William Kress popped by last week, but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it," he explained alongside a series of photos of the newborn on Instagram Tuesday. Kress shared that his daughters Rosie Carolyn, 5, and Evie Elise, 2, have embraced their roles as big sisters and that his wife is "an absolute champ as always."

The adorable carousel of photos showcased the baby boy sleeping gently in the arms of his proud parents and being watched over by his sisters. In another sweet snapshot, the actor gave a glimpse of his son's tiny feet and shared a photo of him getting acquainted with their family dog Penny.

The collection of photos also included a solo shot of baby Lincoln wrapped in a forest green blanket as he lay next to a white onesie that read, "I think we are quite ready for another adventure."

Nathan Kress and Wife London Welcome Baby No.3

Nathan Kress/ Instagram

Kress added in the caption: "Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home."

The "rapid-fire life update" was met with many sweet comments from friends and family. Kress' iCarly costar Jaidyn Triplett wrote, "Awesome!!!!! Congrats to you. Tell London we all said - WooHoo!!!" Fellow castmate Laci Mosley commented, "Congratulations loves!!!! 😍😍."

Nathan Kress and Wife London Welcome Baby No.3

Nathan Kress/ Instagram

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Kress shared that becoming a father has shown him the importance and value of time.

"It has taught me that my time and my life are not my own," he shared. "And that for this phase of life, there's an incredible amount of investment that's required to raise well-rounded, loving, kind children with character and integrity."

"And for that reason, I've had to really learn to prioritize my time and make the most of the time that I have with my kids, but then also not sacrificing too much on my time with my wife," he continues. "And then at the same time, also not sacrificing too much on time for myself, taking care of myself and doing things that I enjoy."

