I-95 Lanes in Philadelphia to Reopen This Weekend, Two Weeks After Devastating Collapse

The section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia that collapsed on June 11 will reopen to traffic this weekend, after construction crews worked on an accelerated timeline to repair the major infrastructure hub.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the news on Tuesday in a press conference, while providing an update on the rebuilding progress alongside Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll.

"Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend, I can now say: We will have I-95 back open this weekend," Gov. Shapiro said, in a statement released online.

"We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule," he said. "“That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners — and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen."

I-95. City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management via Getty Images

Gov. Shapiro had originally predicted the process to rebuild the fallen I-95 section would take "some number of months," noting the "complete devastation" from the collapse.

The damage was caused when a truck carrying a "petroleum-based product" caught fire under the highway, according to state officials. The northbound lanes fell from the explosion, while the southbound structure was heavily damaged.

Closing the section was a huge disturbance to I-95, an artery to travel and commerce up the east coast that's driven on by an average of 160,000 vehicles daily, according to PennDOT. Drivers have been complaining about traffic and and delays on social media since.

But officials didn't waste time with the repairs, even setting up a 24/7 livestream to showcase rebuild operations.



"I've become completely addicted to it," Gov. Shapiro said of the stream, comparing the construction crew workflow to watching a "synchronized swim match" every day. "These guys know what they’re doing," he said. "It is amazing for the public to see. I’ve loved watching it!”

As for the construction process itself, crews have been using "a specially designed, Pennsylvania-made recycled glass aggregate" to fill the roadway in the area of the collapse, according to a release from authorities. "Once filling is complete, eight inches of modified sub-base will be installed, an edge and the median barrier will be installed, and the transition between the new roadway and existing lanes will be prepped. Paving operations will begin soon after."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Carroll said Tuesday that the materials and construction process has long been used in other I-95 repairs. “That glass aggregate is used in Maine, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Virginia, and as far away as Arizona," Carroll said. "Those states, like Pennsylvania, recognize the quality of the product and its uses in certain applications like this. I have 100% confidence in its ability to withstand the traffic that’s on that facility once we open it.”

