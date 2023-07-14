'I Got a Monster' Documentary: Policing the Police in Baltimore

A decorated gun trace task force in Baltimore began stealing and reselling millions of dollars in drugs and framing citizens with planted evidence and falsified police reports.

Enter Ivan J. Bates, a defense lawyer, who found himself with the job of getting his clients out of jail and helping prove the police officers who had put them there belonged behind bars instead.

“When you’re a criminal defense attorney, you’re used to fighting the system,” Bates tells PEOPLE.

But, he says, the injustice became a personal mission when, he claims, prosecutors ignored video evidence of the task force breaking into one of his client’s homes: “That got me like: ‘I’m going to fight all of ya’ll.’”

Jamal and Jovonne Walker recall being targeted by Jenkins. Jovonne was arrested in front of her children for a crime she did not commit. Courtesy of Greenwich Ent.

Bates is the subject of “I Got a Monster,” a documentary by Greenwich Entertainment, which tells the story of one of the country’s largest police corruption scandals — brought to its knees by the very people who had been framed by the task force. The film, which opens in select theaters July 14 and is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV, centers on the 2017 federal indictment of Sgt. Wayne Earl Jenkins, the head of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force described in the documentary as an “off the leash” officer who for years had received gold stars for big drug busts and taking guns off the street, even as he outfitted his own officers for their lucrative drug-dealing side business — and the system that enabled him to get away with it for so long.

Without accountability, director Kevin Casanova Abrams said, a powerful task force with latitude to fight crime can become “a breeding ground” for rampant corruption — enabling police officers with high rates of arrests and takedowns to target the very people they pledged to protect. Seven other task force members — Sgt. Thomas Allers and Detectives Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersl, Marcus Taylor, Jemell Rayam, and Maurice Ward – were also convicted and incarcerated for racketeering.

But building a case against Jenkins and his team proved difficult because internal affairs documents were sealed and could not be used to prove a pattern of bad behavior. So Bates began compiling evidence the other way around: from the stories of the people he represented. Clients began recommending him around the jails and more stories of the same abuse came together, as the FBI launched their own secret wiretap operations and began interviewing Bates’s clients. As Abrams told PEOPLE: “The victims eventually became the witnesses.”

As reporters Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg began writing the nonfiction book I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad, the documentary crew started filming, the two teams working in tandem to talk with Baltimoreans targeted by the task force.

Baltimoreans came together to bring down the task force that had unjustly targeted them for years. Courtesy of Greenwich Ent.

“For us the main thing that drove the story was really putting a face to the people you tend to scan passed in these stories,” Abrams said, noting that the documentary is more than a sensational story about “the terrible behavior of cops” but rather seeks to pay homage to the traumas and repercussions inflicted on children who watched their mother unjustly arrested and people who served jail time for crimes they did not commit.

Only after holding the corrupt officers accountable and giving voice to the people they had hurt, Bates added, could Baltimore “hopefully then begin the healing process.”

After Jenkins was incarcerated, his wife gave Bates a call– and asked him to represent her husband. Recalling the incident in the documentary, Bates deemed her offer “flattering,” but declined. Jenkins was sentenced to 25 years in prison for racketeering, robberies, planting evidence– and overtime fraud. Bates became Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney this year.

