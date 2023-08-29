K-Pop Entertainment Platform HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition

The group will be created out of an audition process called 'The Debut: Dream Academy'

K-Pop Entertainment Group HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
The Dream: Debut Academy. Photo:

HYBE x Geffen Records

Get ready to meet the next big thing in music. 

The leading K-pop entertainment group HYBE and Geffen Records are teaming up to create the first-ever global girl group. The currently unnamed musical group will be based in the U.S. and feature an international lineup of young women — all of whom are set to compete for a spot in by undergoing a training and development system used in K-pop. 

On Monday, HYBE and Geffen announced the project and shared that 20 women are set to compete in an audition process that they’re calling The Debut: Dream Academy, which will air on YouTube and later be the subject of a Netflix docuseries. Throughout the process, fans will be able to vote through platforms such as TikTok and Weverse and a panel of industry experts will offer feedback. 

K-Pop Entertainment Group HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
'The Debut: Dream Academy'.

HYBE x Geffen Records

Along with the news, HYBE (which artists like BTS and NewJeans are signed to) and Geffen (a subsidiary of Universal Music Group) announced the 20 talents who will be facing off in the audition process. The young women from across the world were chosen from over 120,000 names who submitted themselves when HYBE and Geffen originally put out a call in November 2021.  

The competition is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, with the finalist chosen and the name of their girl group officially announced. 

An art film featuring the 20 trainees also dropped on Monday. The seven-minute clip shows the girls coming together and sharing their cultures with one another. It also highlights the talent they’re each bringing to the competition, with various dance numbers and a brief singing interlude. 

According to a press release, Chairman of HYBE Bang Si-Hyuk shared a statement at a press event surrounding the project. He said, “I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John [Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

Janick added, “Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity. To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-Pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music. Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”

Footage of The Debut: Dream Academy will premiere on YouTube on Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. PT. 

The Netflix docuseries — directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren — is set to debut on streaming next year. 

