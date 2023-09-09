Husky Dog Shows Tiny 3-Legged Rescue Puppy How to Walk After Amputation — Watch! (Exclusive)

Tiny Tim got some help from Nemo following his surgery on Aug. 28

By Erin Clements
Published on September 9, 2023 10:00AM EDT

When a rescue puppy aptly named Tiny Tim needed help learning to walk on three legs following an amputation, a generous canine named Nemo patiently demonstrated.

The video, posted on TikTok on Aug. 28, shows Nemo, a Siberian husky mix, energetically hopping across a room while his front right paw dangles limply. Tiny Tim then takes his cue and follows in Nemo's footsteps. 

Erin Manahan, president of Northern Reach Network, tells PEOPLE that the Canadian animal rescue organization took Tiny Tim in on Aug. 23.

Husky teaches puppy to walk on 3 legs

Northern Reach Network via Viral Hog

The pup, from an area of northern Ontario called Deer Lake, was attacked by another dog while playing outside.

Because no veterinarians were located nearby, Tiny Tim was sent to Northern Reach in Thunder Bay to receive treatment and the love of a foster home. Three days after the puppy's successful amputation surgery, a group called Pilots for Paws transported the little dog to Southern Ontario to be adopted.

The sweet video of Tiny Tim learning to walk on three legs was taken while the pup was staying with one of the Northern Reach Network's board members, who works with dogs with mobility issues. She's had Nemo, who's also a rescue pet, for about five months now, and he "loves all the fosters," Manahan says.

Both canines are husky mixes. Tiny Tim is about two months old, while Nemo is approximately seven months old.

Manahan says Tiny Tim has been "doing amazing" since his walking video went viral.

The video has racked up more than 164,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes on TikTok since it was posted in late August.

Husky teaches puppy to walk on 3 legs

orthern Reach Network via Viral Hog

"Oh my goodness, that's so amazingly sweet," one commenter wrote in response to the clip on the social media platform.

"​​You've got this little guy, big bro loves you so much," read another comment.

"Amazing how quickly dogs adapt to situations, and big bro helping so sweet, the one in the background checking that things are going smoothly," a third TikTok user noted.

"People seem to really love it," Manahan says. "They love how Tiny Tim seemed to imitate the other dog."

"I think it shows how empathetic they are with each other and how caring they are," she adds.

Another recent viral TikTok video showed a different canine's act of kindness toward another. In that clip, a dog named Wicket helps a blind rescue puppy named Sherman by adapting her play style to better suit the pup's needs.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston's dog ate cake celebrating second anniversary of her beauty brand.'
Jennifer Aniston’s Dog Hilariously Eats Cake Commemorating Second Birthday of Her Beauty Brand LolaVie
Tom Brady cat kitten
Tom Brady Hints He Adopted Another Cat, Says Daughter Vivi 'Wins Again'
3-legged bear breaks into lanai, raids patio fridge of Lake Mary home
3-Legged Bear Raids Florida Family’s Patio Fridge and Steals White Claw
World's oldest chicken
Meet the World's Oldest Chicken! Peanut Is a 21-Year-Old Hen Who Almost Didn't Come out of Her Shell
Birth of Baby Elephant at Indianapolis Zoo Makes History
Indianapolis Zoo Announces Historic Elephant Birth
Flamingos in Flamingos Beach a private island in Aruba
Wild Flamingos Spotted in Landlocked States and Other Surprising Places After Hurricane Idalia
Therapy dog with missing leg helps children
Dog Missing Leg Spreads Confidence as Therapy Pet for Children with Limb Differences (Exclusive)
Sir David Attenborough reacts to a speech before unveiling a new portrait of himself by portrait artist Rosalie Watkins at Fauna and Flora International (FFI) in London
Sir David Attenborough, 97, Will Return to 'Planet Earth' to Present Show's Third Installment
'World's Loneliest Lion' Returns to Natural Habitat
'World's Loneliest Lion' Moves to Sanctuary After 5 Years in a Concrete Cell at a Closed Zoo
spotless giraffe
Spotless Baby Giraffe Dazzles Record-Breaking Crowds at Tennessee Zoo — See Photos! (Exclusive)
World's Only Known Spotless Giraffe Is Born, Zoo Requests Help Naming Her
Spotless Baby Giraffe at Tennessee Zoo Named 'Kipekee' After Nationwide Vote
Dog at Metallica Concert
Dog Sneaks Out and Attends Metallica Concert in California — See the Cute Photo!
Sherman and Wicket the Dogs
Dog Patiently Plays with Rescue Puppy She Realizes Is Blind in Sweet Video (Exclusive)
A rare Amur Tiger dying at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado after a freak accident
Amur Tiger Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Falling Off Bench at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Barney the cat smiling
Barney the 9-Year-Old Cat Finds Forever Home After Waiting His Entire Life to Be Adopted
Alligator spotted in New Jersey Lake.
Alligator Spotted in New Jersey Lake Still at Large After a Week of Eluding Authorities