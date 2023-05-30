Husband Slams Down Crown of Brazil Beauty Pageant Winner After Wife Places Second

Pageant officials condemned the man's actions and said they would take "appropriate legal measures"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 30, 2023 04:31 PM
Diamond Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest
Photo:

Getty

For one contestant's husband, second place wasn’t enough.

The Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant in Brazil on Saturday was interrupted during the crowning ceremony by the husband of the runner-up.

In video shared on social media, which was also posted on local news outlet Globo, the two frontrunners of the pageant, Miss Várzea Grande Emannuelly Belini and Miss Cuiabá Nathally Becker could be seen holding hands on stage as they waited for the winner to be announced. 

Right after the winner was announced and a pageant official moved to place the crown on Bellini's head, Becker’s husband stood up on the stage and snatched the crown away, throwing it to the floor, per TMZ.

The man tried to get Becker to leave the stage with him before returning to grab the crown and throw it to the ground. Several audience members could be heard screaming and security eventually stepped in to remove him from the stage. 

Pageant organizers released a statement on Instagram on Monday condemning what happened.

“We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss, when the partner of Miss Cuiabá...invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown,” pageant officials wrote in a message translated from Portuguese.

“We would like to inform you that the legal team for our contest has been contacted and will take the appropriate legal measures," officials continued.

“We sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as with the Miss who was in second place, since she is not responsible for...attitudes of third parties,” officials added,.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 when Pushpika De Silva, a pageant queen who won the title of "Mrs. Sri Lanka" said she was injured after her crown was forcefully removed from her head onstage by a former winner.

The incident was captured on a televised broadcast of the ceremony, which showed Pushpika De Silva being named the 2020 winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka before her crown was taken by Caroline Jurie, who won the pageant in 2019. She had claimed De Silva was divorced, which is against the pageant's rules, but De Silva clarified in a Facebook post that she was separated.

Jurie was arrested and released on bail in relation to the incident.

