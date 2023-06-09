Husband of Woman Killed in 2022 Parasailing Crash Speaks Out for First Time Since Her Death: 'It's Tough'

The husband of a woman who died parasailing in the Florida Keys last year is speaking out publicly for the first time.

“Having fun is not worth the cost of life,” Srinivasrao Alaparthi said during an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Thursday. “There should be enough safety measures. Otherwise, they will end up in a miserable situation.”

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was parasailing with her son and nephew on May 30, 2022, when a "strong" gust of wind "pegged" the parasail, meaning it became "controlled by the weather conditions," according to an incident report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously obtained by PEOPLE.

"With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line," which then led to the family members being "dropped from an unknown height" and "dragged through the water" before colliding with a bridge, per the report.

Supraja was pronounced dead at the scene, and the boys were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, the report stated.

"When I look back on the day of the incident, I can't help but think that if the people we trusted from the parasailing company and the Captain Pips Marina, had done their jobs, my wife would still be with us today," Alaparthi told reporters during a news conference on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV. "We trust these companies, but they let us down in the worst way possible."



Alaparthi is now suing captain Daniel Couch, another crew member, the boat company and the marina in connection to Supraja's death, according to WAMQ-TV and The Washington Post.

The suit cites a number of alleged failures, including that lack of proper safety equipment for passengers, improperly checked weather reports, improper handling of the parasail while attempting to bring it back down, and more, GMA reported.

“There were so many opportunities for them to stop this from happening but yet, there's failure, after failure, after failure,” Pedro Echarte, an attorney for Alaparthi and his family, told GMA.

In September, Couch pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and multiple boating violations, according to The Washington Post. The public defender's office representing Couch in the separate case, which is still pending, declined to comment when reached for comment by WMAQ-TV.

Captain Pips Marina and Hideaway did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. PEOPLE was not immediately able to connect with Echarte.

Alaparthi’s family was visiting the Florida Keys in honor of his 10-year-old son’s birthday, Ricky Patel, another lawyer for the family, told the Post. He alleged the family raised concerns about the weather when they went to book a parasailing trip, but were assured that it would be okay.

After a successful first run, Supraja and the two kids were strapped in for their turn on the parasail, according to an affidavit from an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that was obtained by the Post. A short time later, the parasail plummeted into the water and hit the bridge.

An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found that Couch’s decision to cut the line was “gross and flagrant” and that he should have considered safer options to bring the three back down to the ground, per WAMQ-TV.

“The captain did not maneuver his vessel under the bridge to offer aide even though the family members on the parasail vessel later reported they were begging him to help,” read an arrest warrant for Couch, per the outlet.

Speaking to reporters, Echarte said "the loss sustained on May 30, 2022 is unimaginable" and that Alaparthi's son and nephew are still recovering from having "witnessed their mother and aunt suffer her last and final moments," according to WAMQ-TV.



"We are trying our best to focus on the happy memories we shared with my wife and keep her memories alive," Alaparthi added. "It's tough for us but we are trying our best."

Alaparthi hopes his lawsuit will help spark change within the parasailing industry, according to GMA.

“There needs to be strict regulations in place, and those who disregard the safety of the guests should face these consequences for their actions,” he told reporters, per WMAQ-TV.

