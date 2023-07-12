Husband Arrested Over Death of Wife, 2 Weeks After She was Discovered Beside Minnesota Road

A Minnesota man has been arrested over the death of his wife, two weeks after her body was discovered at the side of a road.

Tony James McClelland, 47, of Fort Ripley was arrested on Monday at 8:30 p.m. local time, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

His 49-year-old wife’s body was found on June 25 in Fort Ripley Township near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road. The Facebook post included a series of photos of police escorting a handcuffed McClelland into a building.

“The death occurred about two weeks ago and investigators have been working on the case putting the pieces together to the fatal events leading up to the death of the victim, 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland of Fort Ripley,” the authorities continued in the statement.



“Investigators from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, BCA and the State Patrol began developing leads and worked throughout the last two weeks following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence to bring this arrest today.”

The sheriff’s office had previously shared in a press release on June 26 that they believe the victim had died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Her body was found shortly after 5:41 a.m. local time after the authorities received a report on June 25 from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway.



The husband and wife shared a home in Fort Ripley together, according to authorities.

Following his arrest, McClelland was transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where he was booked in on second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

According to local media outlet KARE, cited by NBC News, McClelland has not yet been charged. Online jail records show that a court appearance is pending for McClelland but they did not list a date, according to the outlet.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that more information regarding the incident will be released in the coming days.