Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'

A group of snake hunters recently captured the longest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida.

The record-setting snake — which measures in at 19 feet long and 125 lbs. — was found at Big Cypress National Preserve in Naples on July 10, according to a press release from The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Jake Waleri, 22, was among “a group of passionate python hunters” who helped wrangle the reptile, which is believed to be over 20 years old, according to CBS affiliate WINK-TV.

Even wilder? Some of his friends had never gone hunting for pythons before their encounter with the enormous snake, per the outlet.

The group initially attempted to catch the snake in a net, but when Jake attempted to grab the snake by its head, it put up a fight.

“The snake went absolutely crazy,” Jake told WINK-TV. “It was trying to wrap me up, trying to strangle me and my friends.”

The group then brought the animal to the Conservancy, where they learned that what they found was special.

An image of the 19-foot python caught in Naples on July 10. conservancy

The previous record for longest python found in Florida was 18 feet and 9 inches, according to the nonprofit organization.

“We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence,” said biologist Ian Easterling in the Conservancy’s release. “Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida.”

Meanwhile, Jake is happy to know that he helped “make an impact on South Florida’s environment.”

“We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible,” he said.

