Kayak, meet humpback!

In a now-viral video captured on a drone camera, a massive humpback whale follows closely behind a kayaker off the coast of Australia's Bondi Beach. Roughly double the size of the boater's kayak, the curious marine mammal tails the craft, swimming near and under the kayak before pulling by the side of the boat to surface above the water.

In the stunning drone footage, uploaded to Instagram by operator Jason Iggleden, the humpback tracks the kayak as Iggleden commentates.

"I don't even think this guy knows," Iggleden says over the clip. "Do you know there's a whale just following you, out front on the beach really close?"

dronesharkapp/instagram

Iggleden later becomes more concerned for the kayaker, yelling, "he's under you! He's going to nudge you in a minute." Still, the whale keeps calm, simply coasting alongside the kayak and showing off its beautiful back.

The kayaker, later identified as Glenn Annear, eventually became aware of the whale's presence. Recounting the day's events to 7News Australia, Annear said, "I could've put my paddle on it. It was quite amazing."

Of course, visitors to the local beach stood in awe of the humpback's presence. Annear told 7News Australia, "As soon as I got back here, there were people lined up along this promenade with their phones out."

This interaction comes amid migration season. Humpback whales travel up the coast of Australia to reproduce. Thus, seeing a humpback close to the shore is not entirely surprising, though finding one so calm and curious is undoubtedly a bit of a shock.

Humpback whales have exhibited curiosity before. Last year, a humpback whale became fast friends with Skipper, the Australian shepherd, after surfacing beside a boat and meeting the dog.