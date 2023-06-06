Human Remains Found in Okla. Storm Drain Identified as Man, 67, Missing Since December: Police

Officers who responded to the scene determined the human remains "were in an advanced state of decay," according to the Woodward Police Department

By
Published on June 6, 2023 06:03 PM
Body Found in Okla. Storm Drain Belongs to 67-Year-Old Man Who Disappeared in December
Carroll Lyndon Eagan. Photo:

Woodward Police Department

The remains of a man who disappeared late last year were found inside an Oklahoma storm drain, according to local authorities.

Carroll Lyndon Eagan was first reported missing on Dec. 11, 2022, according to the Woodward Police Department (WPD).

The 67-year-old Oklahoma man frequented a specific convenience store in Woodward, but had not visited the business on Dec. 10 or Dec. 11, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

On Monday, the WPD said it learned about the possible presence of human remains in a storm drain on 34th Street.

Officers who responded to the scene determined the remains, which “were in an advanced state of decay” belonged to a human. "However personal effects found with them indicate they are the remains" of Eagan, the WPD added.

Foul play is not currently suspected in connection with his death.

"It appears the remains were washed down the culvert to the storm drain by the heavy rains Woodward has received in the last few days," police said. It is unclear how long the body had been in the storm drain before it was discovered.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, Detective Darren Navratil said Eagan’s bank account was last active three days before his disappearance, according to Woodward News.

Crews “searched three areas in Woodward based on phone pings,” but were ultimately unsuccessful in finding the missing man, Navratil added.

Police said the remains were spotted Monday by an individual who was walking by the drainage ditch, according to CBS affiliate KWTV-DT.

The body has since been turned over to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner for identification, the WPD said.

The Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Ariana Sutton Go Fund Me
'Devoted' Mom and Wife of Mass. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Days After Giving Birth to Twins
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
A view from the area after flooding in the Portail Leogane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 4, 2023.
At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
All Missing People — Including Dad Whose Son Just Graduated — Located in Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Harbor and marina of the town of Portneuf-sur-Mer at the mouth of the Portneuf river and the St Lawrence river.
Man and 4 Children Drown During Fishing Incident in Quebec: 'Everyone Is Gutted’
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
At Least 280 People Dead and Hundreds More Injured in Three-Way Train Crash in India: 'Deep Sorrow'
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Entire High School Class Sneaks into Principal's House
Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover