Human Remains Found in Okla. Storm Drain Identified as Man, 67, Missing Since December: Police

The remains of a man who disappeared late last year were found inside an Oklahoma storm drain, according to local authorities.

Carroll Lyndon Eagan was first reported missing on Dec. 11, 2022, according to the Woodward Police Department (WPD).

The 67-year-old Oklahoma man frequented a specific convenience store in Woodward, but had not visited the business on Dec. 10 or Dec. 11, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

On Monday, the WPD said it learned about the possible presence of human remains in a storm drain on 34th Street.



Officers who responded to the scene determined the remains, which “were in an advanced state of decay” belonged to a human. "However personal effects found with them indicate they are the remains" of Eagan, the WPD added.

Foul play is not currently suspected in connection with his death.

"It appears the remains were washed down the culvert to the storm drain by the heavy rains Woodward has received in the last few days," police said. It is unclear how long the body had been in the storm drain before it was discovered.

In January, Detective Darren Navratil said Eagan’s bank account was last active three days before his disappearance, according to Woodward News.

Crews “searched three areas in Woodward based on phone pings,” but were ultimately unsuccessful in finding the missing man, Navratil added.

Police said the remains were spotted Monday by an individual who was walking by the drainage ditch, according to CBS affiliate KWTV-DT.

The body has since been turned over to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner for identification, the WPD said.

The Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

