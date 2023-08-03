Human Remains Found After Australian Army Helicopter Crashed at Sea: 'Catastrophic Incident'

"Positive identification of the remains is unlikely to occur until we recover more of the wreckage," said an official

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Captain Danniel Lyon, Joseph Laycock, Alex Naggs, Maxwell Nugent
Captain Danniel Lyon, Joseph Laycock, Alex Naggs, Maxwell Nugent. Photo:

Australian Government Defence (4)

Human remains were recovered after an Australian army helicopter crashed last week while taking part in an international military exercise, according to officials.

Australia's Defense Department identified the four soldiers aboard the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter as Captain Danniel Lyon, Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, and Corporal Alexander Naggs, all from the Sixth Aviation Regiment, according to the Associated Press.

Officials have been focused on the recovery efforts since the helicopter crashed in the Whitsunday Islands off the northeast Australian coast during a nighttime operation on Friday, the AP reported.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Monday there was no hope of finding them alive as the search party had discovered debris consistent with a "catastrophic incident," per the BBC,

Australia's Department of Defence did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the AP, the crashed helicopter was participating in Talisman Sabre, a biennial military exercise. This year's exercise included over 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and other nations, per the news agency.

The human remains and a portion of the cockpit were discovered by an underwater drone on Wednesday at a depth of 40 meters, or 131 feet, per the BBC, The Guardian and the AP.

"Sadly, I can confirm unidentified human remains have also been observed in this location by the remote operated underwater vehicle," Army Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, who is overseeing the operation, said during a press conference, per The Guardian.

"It is important to collect as much of the debris as we can so we can fully understand how this event occurred," he continued, adding that "positive identification of the remains is unlikely to occur until we recover more of the wreckage."

The recovery effort, which has been impacted by bad weather, will be boosted in the next 24 hours, he said, according to the BBC. The AP reported that the US and Canadian militaries will also be involved.

Since the crash, the cause of which remains unknown, the entire fleet of Taipans, has been grounded, according to the AP.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, the country's Defense Department issued a series of statements on behalf of the soldiers' loved ones.

"Corporal Alexander Naggs will always remain a beloved partner, son, brother and friend," read a statement from Naggs' partner, who described him as "a hard-working, generous, and kind man who was an "inspiration to his family and those around him."

Lyon was remembered as a "beloved husband, devoted father of two, and great mate," his family wrote in a statement.

"Danniel’s smile could brighten even the darkest days. His light shone so brightly we cannot imagine a world without it," they added.

Laycock's parents said they were "devastated" by their son's death and shared that "outside of his Army career, Phillip was a devoted father and enthusiastic mountain biker."

"He was an excellent cook, and prepared the family’s Christmas dinner on a number of occasions, with the same meticulous precision he brought to his work – he would shoo us out of the kitchen if we threatened to interfere," they added.

In a tribute to Nugent, his family said that "becoming an officer in the Army was a long-held dream."

"Our Max fitted so much living into his 24 years," they wrote. "He loved flying, and Army life was everything he hoped it would be. He was straight as an arrow, stubborn, reliable, hilarious, generous and a radiant light in our lives. His loss leaves an unbearable grief in our hearts, and we ask that the media respects our privacy while we mourn."

Related Articles
2 dead after plane catches on fire in los angeles
2 Dead After Plane Crashes on Runway and Bursts Into Flames at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles
Male brown bear staring into the camera as he walks by
Pennsylvania Man Bitten on the Head During Bear Attack Inside His Garage: 'I Got Pummeled'
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Corrals Runaway Boat
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Jumps Onto Unmanned Runaway Boat Going Over 40 mph — See the Video
4 Dead, Including a Teen and an Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home
4 Dead, Including Teen and Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home: 'An Unspeakable Tragedy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
Black Bear and Cub Killed After Idaho Man Is Attacked While Opening His Garage Door
Linda 74 and Enzo 78 de Piero were on their way home from one of their favorite restaurants when they were caught in the flood and lost their lives. They were married for 41 years. Father's day 2020.
When Summer Weather Turns Deadly: ‘It Was Like a Biblical Event,’ Says Man Whose Parents Died in Flooding
Bill Siu, Dad of 4 Dies on First Lake Tahoe Trip
'Dedicated' Father of 4 Falls Off Jet Ski, Drowns During Family's First Lake Tahoe Trip
A general view of the Colorado River at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon
1 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Bus Rolls Over Near Grand Canyon
A photo of Henrietta Lacks, sits in the living room of her grandson, Ron Lacks, 57, n Baltimore, MD on March 22, 2017.
Henrietta Lacks' Family Settles HeLa Cell Lawsuit Against Biotech Company
Kansas Man Plants Field of Sunflowers for Wife for 50th Anniversary
Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Gift to Wife for Their 50th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car and Hits Her in the Head:
Mo. Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car, Hits Her in the Head: ‘Almost Impossible to Believe’
Bull Shark / SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC
Man Hospitalized After 'Rare’ Shark Bite Off Florida Barrier Island
Indian rupee notes and coins
Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14k Custom-Made Border Collie Costume
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Collie Costume For the First Time