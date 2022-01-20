But the Belgian-British pilot admitted that she's happy to be home after the five-month journey

Zara Rutherford, 19, Becomes Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around Earth: 'The Planet Is Amazing'

Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford is now the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Rutherford, 19, talked to the Today show on Thursday after completing her five-month-long journey hours earlier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the trek, Rutherford flew across 41 countries on five continents, getting incredible views of oceans, desserts, glaciers and an erupting volcano.

"It is so beautiful. The planet is amazing," Rutherford said on the morning show. "The places that stood out the most were the places that were remote, so I would say Siberia, Alaska and Saudi Arabia."

But now she's just happy to be back on the ground in Belgium.

"It is so strange ... It has been such a long difficult five months. I am so relieved to be home," said Rutherford, who added that flying around the world, which she initially thought would be too dangerous and complicated, was always one of her dreams.

Along the way, she drew inspiration from American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo and nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean.

Rutherford called Earhart's work "insane" while pointing out that the legendary aviator made history with only a compass and map on hand.

"The bravery and courage required to go out there with a map and a compass and try and fly around the world," said Rutherford, who credited her team of organizers with helping her set the record.

Out of her 71 takeoffs and landings, Rutherford found the most challenging to be at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

TODAY reported that Rutherford's ultralight aircraft is one of the fastest in the world, with the capacity to reach speeds of up to 180 mph and altitudes of almost 14,000 feet.

"You get to see this side of the planet that you would not get to see otherwise," said Rutherford, who starting flying aircraft at 14.

Rutherford is not done fulfilling her dreams. Now that she's explored the world, she plans on heading to space, with her heart set on eventually becoming an astronaut.

In the meantime, she'd like to use her story to inspire women to pursue their dreams in aviation and STEM.