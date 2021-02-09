Yvette Nicole Brown Teams up With People’s Former Sexiest Teacher Alive for a Sweet Surprise
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Nicholas Ferroni brought a few teachers joy on a recent Zoom call
Yvette Nicole Brown and PEOPLE's former Sexiest Teacher Alive, Nicholas Ferroni, are bringing a smile to some lucky teachers around the nation!
During a recent Zoom call, Brown, 49, and Ferroni teamed up to surprise a group of teachers and commend them for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I know that a lot is on your plate and that you are helping the world by teaching these babies," Brown told the educators. "It goes without saying that what you all do is unsung and is so important. And if you ever doubt whether there's somebody out there rooting for you, or believing in you and celebrating you, please know that I am there."
Throughout their conversation, Brown and Ferroni listened to the teachers talk about their challenges of remote teaching and how they're maintaining hope during these tough times.
"I'm so grateful that those of you who are suffering and struggling, and just getting over the finish line yourself, I'm so grateful that you stayed in and so grateful that you're hanging on," Brown said on the Zoom call.
RELATED: PEOPLE's Sexiest Teacher Alive Nick Ferroni Surprises 'Superhero' Teachers with Makeovers and Epic Photo Shoot
Of choosing Brown to deliver the sweet surprise, Ferroni — who was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Teacher Alive in 2014 — said the actress was a no-brainer.
"Yvette Nicole Brown is such an amazing advocate for educators and so many teachers are fans of her and her work, so I asked her if she wouldn't mind surprising some teachers and she made their year," he said. "Yvette is also on the board of Donors Choose, an organization that helps teachers pay for projects and resources for their students."
"I am doing everything I can to bring teachers moments of joy and to celebrate them because this is such a difficult time for educators and students," he added.
For more on Brown and Ferroni's surprise, watch the video above, and be sure to check out People (the TV show!).
Check your local listings for exact times or stream People (the TV show!) every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.