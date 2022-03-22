Divers from the group, Adventures With Purpose, believe they found the remains of James Amabile, who went missing in December 2003

YouTube Diving Crew Say They Found Remains Believed to Be of Man Missing for Almost 20 Years

The group of volunteers behind the YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose say they believe they've found the remains of a Pennsylvania man missing for nearly two decades.

In a video posted to their account on Sunday, diver Doug Bishop said the group found the remains likely of James Amabile, who was last seen in December 2003.

Bishop said he and other Adventures with Purpose divers worked with Amabile's family to retrace Amabile's steps the morning of his disappearance, including putting together how he may have been affected by his diabetes.

"[His condition] frequently left him in areas that he never knew how he got there, because of diabetic episodes," Bishop said, referencing diabetic hypoglycemia, which can cause confusion for people who have low blood sugar.

"Knowing that, combined with the fact that he overslept, we then worked the theory of him being in a diabetic, episode, and something may have happened," he continued.

The group's investigation eventually led them to Darby Creek in Ridley Township, where they found a car with human remains inside during a dive over the weekend.

"We are confident that we have discovered not only Mr. Amabile's vehicle, but his human remains, as well," Bishop said in the group's 30-minute announcement.

"It's the answers they need necessary to move forward" he added to WPVI.

The Ridley Township Police Department nor the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office immediately returned PEOPLE's request for comment, but the department confirmed in a statement that a missing vehicle with human remains had been found on Saturday.

"Team Divers from Adventures with Purpose along with members of the Ridley Township Police Department, Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office, Leedom Fire Company and the Ridley Township Marina Staff assisted in the removal of underwater evidence," they said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. "The Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office is examining the human remains for positive identification. At this time we will not be releasing the identity of the missing person."

Amabile's brother, Stephen Amabile, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he believes the group has brought the case to a close after nearly 19 years.

"It's my brother," Stephen told the outlet. "They found him."

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting anything. I've gotten used to not expecting anything, and I tuned a lot of things out," he added to the Inquirer. "But it didn't take them very long to figure out there was an SUV down there."

In a description on their YouTube video, the Adventures With Purpose divers sent their condolences to the Amabile family.

"At this moment we want to take a moment to express our sympathies to the entire Amabile family as they navigate this tragic outcome to a nightmare that has lasted 18 years," they said.