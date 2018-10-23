North Carolina Waitress Gets a $10,000 Tip — and Splits It with Her Coworkers

Wait staff rely on the kindness of strangers to make ends meet, and occasionally, the risk pays off — literally.

A server at Sup Dogs restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina, Alaina Cluster, arrived to work this past Friday and thought it was a normal day. Her boss, Brett Oliver, assigned her a table of two after her shift started at 4 p.m., so she promptly brought the diners waters and gave the pair a few minutes to look over the menu, she told Today.

When she came back a second time, there were no customers at the table. Instead, the diners had left a note that read, “The waters were great,” — and $10,000 in cash.

“I thought someone was playing a joke on me,” Cluster recalled. “I wasn’t that excited, I just said, ‘What? What is this?’ “

After Oliver told her that the money was her tip, she spotted two men with cameras at a different table. She asked them of they were part of the prank, and they simply told her to subscribe to the YouTube channel of MrBeast, adding that he’d been “going around blessing servers’ days.”

Rather than taking the money all for herself, Cluster, a nursing student at East Carolina University, decided to split it with her coworkers. She gave $200 to everyone working during the shift, $100 to servers who weren’t in, and pocketed the $800 that was left.

“That could’ve been like anybody on my shift, ya’ know,” she told the morning show. “I didn’t do anything to deserve that much money. I wanted to split it up and be fair with everybody.”

MrBeast, who has almost 9 million followers, posts a mix of random acts of kindness and senseless ways of passing the time. A week ago, he shared a 15-minute video of himself spending 24 hours straight in slime.

It’s unclear when the “blessing servers” video will be posted. As of Tuesday, it wasn’t up.

Sup Dogs restaurant and MrBest didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.