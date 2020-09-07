YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena's Family Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Days Before Death

The popular vlogger tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1, his family said in a Facebook statement Monday

The family of Lloyd Cafe Cardena, the YouTuber who died suddenly last week, has announced his cause of death.

Cardena, 26, died after suffering a heart attack while in the hospital — just days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his family wrote on Facebook Monday.

"There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss," the Cardena family's statement began.

The family explained that the Filipino vlogger first tested positive on September 1 when he was hospitalized for a fever and cough. Three days later, he was discovered unresponsive by hospital staff in the early morning, and doctors said he suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

"Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3," the statement said.

"As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family, including BNT immediately isolated themselves. His vitals were okay and had no complaints. On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep. He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime."

The statement concluded by saying "All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them at Immaculate Conception Chapel - Kaingin. - Cadena Family."

Cardena's death was announced in another Facebook post on Friday.

Image zoom Lloyd Cafe Cardena facebook

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the statement said. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

The YouTuber boasted more than 5 million subscribers on his channel, and several fans expressed shock and sadness at his death.

“This breaks my heart," wrote radio DJ and TV personality Andi Manzano Reyes. "You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Lloyd.”