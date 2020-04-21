YouTuber Hits Stranger’s Car — and Is Asked to Donate to Food Bank Instead of Paying for Damage

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty

One California car owner is reminding people of the importance of putting others before yourself — especially during a time when so many are in need.

YouTube personality Casey Neistat recounted a heartwarming conversation he had with an anonymous car owner this week after he scratched the person’s vehicle while parking.

“I drive a 17 year old lifted pick up. So no rear view cam and really hard to see what’s behind you. I’m also a terrible driver,” Neistat wrote on Twitter Monday.

A situation that could have involved insurance claims and police reports instead dedicated time and money to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Neistat wrote that after hitting the person’s car, he left a note on the windshield apologizing for the damage and offering to pay for any repairs.

To his surprise, instead of the car owner asking Neistat to cover the cost of the scratch, the person texted the YouTuber asking him to pay it forward.

“Hey thank you so much for the note. Please don’t worry about the scratch,” the stranger texted Neistat. “Any money you had to put towards my car feel free to please donate to a local venice food bank. Have a great week!”

While Neistat again offered to pay the stranger, he also made a donation “in honor of Mr. scratched car” to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for $250.

“Apologies again. Thanks for your understanding and generosity,” Neistat texted back the stranger, including a receipt of his donation.

“Don’t sweat it. Really appreciate you reaching out and donating! The world needs it right now,” the owner responded.

Neistat’s story received over 211,000 likes on Twitter and hundreds of comments from users who were inspired by the charitable effort.

“You. This. LA. Awesome. I hope we can move beyond this pandemic without leaving this spirit behind. It’s worth carrying forward,” one user wrote.

Another added, a “feel good story always warms my heart. Generosity and empathy in times like these are a must.”

