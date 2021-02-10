YouTuber Carlos J. Powell, Whose Popular Channel Shared Fragrance Reviews, Dies at 56

Carlos J. Powell, a popular YouTuber best known for his videos that featured him smelling and reviewing various fragrances, has died, according to a GoFundMe arranged by a friend. He was 56.

Powell, the man behind the channel Brooklyn Fragrance Lover, died on Sunday of natural causes, according to the page.

"He had a passion for music, cooking, perfume, and his cats, Jean & Claude," the page read. "His vibrant personality and passion for life touched the lives of many, and we will never forget the moments we shared with him."

Powell's YouTube channel offered fragrance, perfume and cologne review videos, and had nearly 68,000 subscribers. He also shared occasional music and cooking videos, and had more than 13.8 million total views.

"You've given me countless hours of good, informative, yet entertaining content," one fan wrote in the comments section of a video. "Tried so many good fragrances thanks to you and others' recommendations. I appreciate you very much."

Other fans paid tribute on the GoFundMe page, which has so far raised more than $34,000 to cover his funeral arrangements and care for his beloved cats.

"I want to say thank you, Carlos," one person wrote. "It's because of you that I know anything about fragrances… My condolences go out to your family and friends, brother. They have lost a great man and human being."

Added another: "Carlos was a beautiful man who reached me and many more people with his love for the world and joy for fragrances."

Powell was featured in a 2013 Elle magazine article profiling a group of perfume aficionados who called themselves Goodsmellas. At the time, he was identified as the creator of a popular Facebook group called Peace Love Perfume.

In an emotional video he posted in October, Powell revealed he spent six days in the hospital after extremely low potassium levels rendered him immobile.

In the clip, he spoke of wanting to make "some major life decisions," like a healthier diet to keep his diabetes under control.