“She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves,” a Facebook post announcing Adalia Rose’s passing read in part

YouTuber Adalia Rose, Who Had Early-Aging Disorder, Dead at 15: 'She Touched Millions of People'

Adalia Rose Williams, a teen YouTuber who lived with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, has died. She was 15 years old.

"January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world," a post on both her Instagram and Facebook accounts started. "She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her."

"She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves," the post continued. "I really wish this wasn't our reality but unfortunately it is."

"We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private," the statement concluded.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), "Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), is a rare, fatal, genetic condition of childhood with striking features resembling premature aging." The organization notes that there are only around 400 children in the world living with progeria at any given time.

Thousands of fans and followers issued their condolences to Williams' family, including designer Michael Costello, who designed a pair of custom made dresses for the teen in honor of her 13th birthday in 2019.

"My heart is broken," Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. "I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel."

Added Costello: "Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you've changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we've had together."

"It was the cutest. She was so adorable and so sweet," Costello told PEOPLE about meeting Williams for the first time in December 2019.

Williams was known for her lively and spunky personality, love for all things fashion, makeup tutorials, and other YouTube videos that showcased her day-to-day life.