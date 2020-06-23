YouTube Star Tré Melvin Suffers 'Brain Injuries' in 'Severe' Car Accident, Remains Hospitalized

YouTube star Tré Melvin remains hospitalized after being involved in a "severe" early morning auto accident.

According to a statement shared to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Melvin and his friend Katherya both "suffered brain injuries" in the auto collision on Monday. While Melvin is in stable condition, Katherya remains "unresponsive," the statement said.

"Their families ask that you please send prayers, blessings, and positive vibrations their way," the statement continues. "They will come out of this stronger and more powerful. So it is."

Almost one month prior, Melvin announced his departure from YouTube over his claims that the platform was censoring him and announced his newest project: TreMelvin.tv.

"Tremelvin.tv is my newest child. it is an ad-free, paid subscription service, with a 7-day free trial. effective immediately, my content is no longer streamable via youtube. i will elaborate + make an official announcement (via youtube) soon," he wrote on May 29.

In his most recent social media post shared Sunday evening — just hours before the accident — Melvin celebrated Father's Day with a loving tribute to his father.

"He’s always said to me 'you are me, but stronger.' i never quite understood. i am beginning to. my father, edward lee melvin junior, is a very powerful man. he passed down said power to me, edward lee melvin the third, knowing that i’d hone it and use it to heal the world. use it to do everything he never thought he could. 'little did he know', as i grow stronger, he grows stronger. my mother grows stronger. my sister grows stronger. my nephew grows stronger. my grandmothers and grandfathers and each of my ancestors both known and unknown grow stronger. my friends grow stronger. each of the souls reading this grow stronger. but most importantly, my unborn children grow stronger. i cannot wait to see just how strong, how tall, we (as a collective) grow," Melvin wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of his dad.

"My father has poured many fountains into me. i’m going to paraphrase my favorite fountain, and i’m quite sure is his favorite fountain as well: 'you already know how it ends. every single time, you, innately, already know how it ends. there is nothing more powerful, more unwavering, than what is true,' " part of the caption continued.